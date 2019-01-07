Who's going to win big? The oddsmakers like Lady Gaga

The Golden Globes opened following the Golden Rule.

Co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opted to not only play it safe with their opening monologue Sunday night, but also to poke fun about their decision to playing it safe.

"We are going to have some fun, give out some awards and one lucky audience members will host the Oscars," Samberg deadpanned, taking a shot at the controversy that forced Kevin Hart to step down as host of the rival Academy Awards after several old homophobic tweets surfaced.

"We are the only people in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive," said Oh.

"You know what race really gets under my skin?," retorted Samberg. "The Hollywood Half-Marathon."

The inoffensive volleys continued to fly.

"If it isn't Spike Lee: Mr. "Do the Right Thing" I'll tell you who does the right thing, you as a director, lifetime fan, can't wait to see what you do next," said Samberg.

"Bradley Cooper, you are hot," cooed Oh.