Who's on stage tonight? Here are the 10 candidates who will be on stage tonight: Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Among those absent from the debate are Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who has qualified for all the debates until now and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who dropped out earlier this month. The bar to qualify for the November debate, set by Democratic National Committee, was the highest thus far.







'Our bad,' Biden campaign says after sending post-debate email hours early The Biden campaign corrected itself after blasting out a post-debate email a little too soon, blaming the misfire on being "so excited" for the match up that they "accidentally hit send too soon." "You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage. That's our bad, team," the new email said. The initial email blast was noted on Twitter. Looks like Biden's campaign has accidentally sent a post-debate fundraising email out early. It suggests he may target Warren again tonight.



"We need more than plans... We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what's right." pic.twitter.com/7YSvzy1bGm — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) November 20, 2019



Pete Buttigieg in the crossfire at MSNBC debate There's a new front-runner in Iowa as the Democratic presidential candidates meet in head-to-head competition for the first time in more than a month at Wednesday night's MSNBC/Washington Post debate in Atlanta — but the national nomination picture is still stable. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, riding a surge powered by his last debate performance and the cash he's pumped into building field operations in early states, has a 2.2-point edge over Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the Real Clear Politics average of Iowa caucus surveys, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., trailing both of them. At the national level, though, the standings haven't changed much. Biden's lead has narrowed to a 6.7 percent margin over Warren — 27 percent to 20.3 percent — in the Real Clear Politics average, with Sanders at 18.8 percent and Buttigieg at 8.3 percent. This combination of campaign inertia and the failure of any one candidate to take a commanding lead after nearly 11 months of campaigning has helped convince two new candidates to enter the race, or consider doing so, in the last couple of weeks — former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who is in, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who may be — although neither had enough time to qualify for Wednesday's debate. Read more here.







Biden advisers preview debate focused on experience, delivering results The Biden campaign continues to exude confidence even as Biden — who is 77 years old today — has seen his frontrunner status challenged nationally and in the early states, arguing that he remains resilient with a large bloc of supporters who believe he can beat Trump. In a pre-debate briefing with reporters, senior campaign advisors described this time period in the election as voters "dating" the candidates, exploring their options in the field. But ultimately they're confident they'll be "marrying" Biden.







High anxiety: Jittery Democrats fear their candidate won't beat Trump Democrats, often prone to fretting about elections, have been increasingly worried that their large and divided presidential field, currently led by four imperfect front-runners, doesn't have what it takes to beat President Donald Trump next year. They worry that Biden is too old and stumbling; that Buttigieg is too young and too inexperienced; and that Warren and Sanders are too far left and can't win. And they tend to write off the rest of the field, assuming that if those contenders haven't caught on yet, they never will. That angst reached a fever pitch this week and helped push one new candidate and another potential challenger from the party's more moderate wing into the race — former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who announced he's running, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who's thinking about it — just ahead of a New Hampshire filing deadline, which essentially barred the door to new candidates when it expired at 5 p.m. on Friday. Read more about voters' fears here.






