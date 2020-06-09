'Whose streets? Our streets': New York cyclists ride in support of BLM

London mayor orders review of capital's landmarks, statues, street names A new commission in London will review the capital’s landmarks, street names and statues after a wave of anti-racism protests held in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. The announcement comes after a statue of 18th-century British slave trader Edward Colston was torn down and thrown into Bristol harbor on Sunday. Share this -







Virginia has the most Confederate memorials in the country, but that might change As nationwide protests continue following the death of George Floyd in police custody, the debate over removing Confederate statues has reignited — and the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy is taking the lead. The Richmond, Virginia, City Council on Friday decided unanimously to remove four Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. The decision followed an announcement by the state's Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, that the six-story-tall statue of Robert E. Lee that looms over the street would come down "as soon as possible." Virginia is home to 110 Confederate monuments, 13 of which are in Richmond, according to 2019 data from the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC. The state has 244 Confederate symbols, which includes roads and bridges named after Confederate leaders, more than any other state, the SPLC says. There are 41 symbols for Lee alone. Read the full story here.







St. Paul man charged in connection with police precinct arson A Minnesota man is facing federal charges in connection to the fire that was set at a Minneapolis police precinct station during protests over the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Monday. Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, has been charged with aiding and abetting arson in connection with fires set at the police department's third precinct on May 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement. The precinct "was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson," the U.S. attorney's office said, with multiple fires set inside. Read the full story here.






