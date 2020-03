Why hospitals in the eastern U.S. are already sounding the alarm MARCH 21: @RichardEngel here - with your briefing on today's #coronavirus headlines and what I'm watching today. pic.twitter.com/soEmKV1vd9 — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) March 21, 2020 Share this -







Confined by lockdown, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway - back and forth on his 23-foot-long balcony He saw the 26.2 miles as a physical and mental challenge, but he told the Associated Press that he also shared the images online as a way "to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job," Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz said he wanted to show others from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse, that it is possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world. He also wanted to lighten the mood. "It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation," he said. #Coronavirus : près de Toulouse, il court un marathon sur son balcon https://t.co/J7S1ViB4aP pic.twitter.com/gzrDKFkleV — France Bleu Occitanie (@bleuoccitanie) March 19, 2020







'A slow burn': symptoms often linger before worsening As physicians across the country diagnose and care for a growing number of people with COVID-19, distinct patterns are emerging, giving clues about how the illness manifests in patients. Very often, people start off with minor physical complaints — slight cough, headache, low-grade fever — that gradually worsen. Medical personnel at work in the intensive care unit of the hospital of Brescia, Italy on Thursday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP "Patients tend to have symptoms for about a week before either getting better, or getting really sick," said Dr. Joshua Denson, a pulmonary medicine and critical care physician at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. Denson, who estimated he's treated 15 to 20 patients with the coronavirus, described that first phase of the illness as "a slow burn." Read the full story here.







Jordan blares sirens for start of nationwide curfew Sirens blared out as Jordan began a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens to combat the spread of coronavirus. The government ordered all shops to close indefinitely and all people to remain off the streets until at least Tuesday. Jordan is also using mosques to remind people that curfew is now in effect. Announcement says: "We call upon everyone to adhere & cooperate for their safety or else they will face legal consequences." #Covid_19#Jordan 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/ie9Cr2QzQj — Nadwa Dawsari (@Ndawsari) March 21, 2020 Amman-based academic Nadwa Dawsari filmed the curfew coming into effect in Jordan, with sirens and restrictions read from mosque loudspeakers. Anyone violating the curfew — which restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services — can be jailed up to a year, the army said. Thousands of soldiers have been deployed in cities and on main highways. Jordan's Health Ministry said on Friday that 85 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the country.







China gives first COVID-19 vaccine to volunteers, local media reports Clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines are being conducted on volunteers, local media in China reported on Saturday. Chen Wei, the project leader — a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering — explained the process to the Tech Daily newspaper as constructing the vaccine using genetic engineering methods to "express the new coronavirus antigen." There are not many volunteers required for Phase I trials, the newspaper reported. They are limited to residents of Wuhan, and residents of the Wuchang, Hongshan and Donghu Scenic Areas are preferred. Volunteers will be divided into three groups of low-dose, medium-dose and high-dose groups, with 36 people in each group, Tech Daily said.







Hundreds of thousands defy Iraq's curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine The Iraqi government has been forced to deploy troops after hundreds of thousands of people defied coronavirus and attempted to visit a shrine sacred to Shiite Muslims, two senior security sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. An estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people arrived at the shrine of Musa al-Kadhim, the seventh of the 12 imams who are considered to be the spiritual and political successors of the Prophet Muhammad, to the north of the country's capital Baghdad, one of the sources said Friday. More were expected Saturday. "Security forces closed the area around the shrine in order to prevent people from entering them, gathering inside," he said, adding: "We believe that the number of infected people will increase next week because of this visit." Iraq imposed a weeklong curfew Monday after 10 deaths were recorded in the country. Another three people have since died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 195 cases have been confirmed. Read the full story here.







WHO partners with WhatsApp for health alert messaging service The World Health Organization partnered with social messaging platforms WhatsApp and Facebook to launch a "WHO Health Alert" messaging service to provide the latest news and information on COVID-19, including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves. WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp 👉https://t.co/NiHHv2gzhU pic.twitter.com/uiDbPTHKZa — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 20, 2020 The "easy-to-use" messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people — from government leaders to health workers and family and friends, the WHO said in a press release Friday. Similarly, on Saturday Alphabet Inc's Google said it launched a United States — focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country works on slowing the outbreak. The site (google.com/covid19) will be available in more languages and countries in coming days, Google said in a blog post.







National Spelling Bee called off Co-champions hold up the trophy during the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong / Getty Images The Scripps National Spelling Bee won't be held as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus, meaning years of preparation by some of the country's top spellers could be for naught. Scripps cited both state and federal recommendations against large gatherings Friday, as it canceled plans to hold the contest during the week of May 24. Scripps said it would try to reschedule but did not commit to a new date — it's possible the bee won't be held at all. "Canceling the bee would cause an emotional breakdown for most spellers," Navneeth Murali, a 14-year-old bee veteran from Edison, New Jersey, told The Associated Press. "It would basically be crushing their dreams." Most nationally competitive spellers devote years of their lives to mastering the dictionary and learning roots and language patterns, hoping for a win before they age out. Navneeth — who finished fifth in 2018 and 11th last year — is among the eighth-graders preparing for their last shot at the title.