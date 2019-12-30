Why Nancy Pelosi was one of 2019's women trailblazers

GOP Rep.: Pelosi 'ought to be ashamed of what she is doing right now' Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., on Monday called on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. "She is holding it like a political tool," Collins, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said. "She has just shredded all acts of decency. Nancy Pelosi ought to be ashamed of what she is doing right now." He added, "I'm hoping Nancy Pelosi will realize that she is not the person who is sole arbiter of the House rules and the Senate rules. She needs to decide that she started impeachment, she went through with impeachment, she does not like this president, she has led her conference off the cliff, I believe, in impeachment, and it is time for her to send the articles over to the Senate for the Senate to do their constitutional job." Share this -







Ukraine fears Trump hold on aid exposed vulnerability in war with Russia This summer's delay in releasing nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine — allegations at the center of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump— may have been temporary, but the incident is not far from the minds of those training on a wintry base in the west of the country. Trump's attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden has also exposed the cracks in the West's response to an emboldened Russia, inflicted permanent damage on Ukraine and heightened the risk of Moscow extending its influence in the country, according to democracy advocates and military experts. U.S. support, in particular, is seen as essential in keeping what is widely seen as a bully in the East at bay. "Just the presence of the American army on the territory of Ukraine, in my opinion, already scares the enemy — even without any other aid," said Ukraine Ground Forces Sgt. Maj. Yevhen Mokhtan, who works in this multinational training facility in western Ukraine. Read more here.







Biden clarifies impeachment subpoena stance after saying he would defy one to keep focus on Trump Former Vice President Joe Biden took to Twitter on Saturday to clarify whether he would comply with a Senate subpoena throughout the impeachment trial after previously skirting around the question. Biden said earlier this month that he would not comply, claiming his appearance would serve as a distraction against the focus of the impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump. Biden also did not directly answer the question posed by the Des Moines Register editorial board Friday. He later told reporters that he did not believe him defying a subpoena would set a precedent for future presidential nominees to do the same. The Democratic presidential candidate suggested on Saturday that he would comply given his history of cooperating "with legitimate congressional oversight requests." Jamal Brown, a campaign spokesman, told NBC News Biden would appear before Congress if ordered. I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019 The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump's shaking down the Ukraine government — they should go to the White House. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019 The campaign said that even though Biden would comply, he does not see the legal grounds for him to be issued a subpoena since he's not the subject of the investigation. Instead, he calls for White House officials to be called forward. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has said that he would not call Biden or his son Hunter before the committee during the impeachment trial, which is set to start next month. Joe Biden stands by refusing to testify in Trump impeachment trial 05:01







OPINION: Trump claims Pelosi and impeachment offend all Americans of faith. He's wrong. On the eve of his impeachment in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump released a six-page screed attacking the entire process and everyone who has led it. Though his fate as the third president in U.S. history to be impeached was all but sealed, he wanted to make clear that he considers it an insult — particularly against Christian nationalists who believe he is doing God's work in the White House. "You are offending Americans of faith, saying 'I pray for the President,' when you know this is not true," Trump wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In an appeal to the offended, he tweeted "say a PRAYER" before the House convened Wednesday morning. If the president seems especially concerned about religion as he faces impeachment, the reason is clear: Without the support of religious nationalists who have rallied behind him through (nearly) every controversy, he doesn't have a prayer. Read the rest here.







Trump revives attacks on Pelosi amid impeachment standoff So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019






