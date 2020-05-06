Why small businesses are so important to America

Thai elephants, out of work due to coronavirus, trudge home BANGKOK — The millions of unemployed in Thailand because of the coronavirus include elephants dependent on tourists to feed their voracious appetites. With scant numbers of foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 100 miles back to their homes. The Save Elephant Foundation in the northern province of Chiang Mai has been promoting the elephants’ return to the greener pastures of home. The foundation supports fundraising appeals to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but also believes it is good for them to return to their natural habitat where they can be more self-sufficient. The situation is critical. London-based World Animal Protection says as many as 2,000 tame elephants are at risk of starvation because their owners are unable to feed them. Since last month, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai to their homeland of Mae Chaem, which is dotted with villages where members of the Karen ethnic minority live and traditionally keep elephants. Share this -







$5,000 offered in search for father, son in deadly mask dispute with guard Days after a father and son were charged in the killing of a Michigan security guard in a dispute over a requirement to wear a mask in a store, law enforcement offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Larry Teague, 44, and son Ramonyea Bishop, 23, are being sought in connection with the Friday killing of security guard Calvin Munerlyn, 43, in Flint. The Genesee County prosecutor said this week that an argument began at the Family Dollar store after Munerlyn told Teague's wife and her daughter that the younger woman needed to wear a mask in the store. The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest each of the two outstanding suspects. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring state residents entering enclosed public spaces to wear masks, as part of measures to slow the spread of the deadly disease COVID-19. U.S. Marshals offer $5k Reward for information leading to

capture of father, son wanted for murder of security guard: https://t.co/FVbEMQBQrs pic.twitter.com/Iq4CBhl1Af — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 6, 2020







Stormtrooper trying to get customers' attention taken down by officers A restaurant employee in a "Star Wars" costume was detained in Canada on Sunday after 911 callers reported seeing someone in a Stormtrooper costume with a gun, police said. The employee, who was carrying a plastic blaster, had been trying to drum up business for the struggling restaurant, which opened two months before Canadian authorities shuttered eat-in dining because of the coronavirus, the woman's boss, Brad Whalen, told NBC News. The promotion occurred on "May the 4th Be With You Day," the unofficial holiday dedicated to the film franchise. The restaurant, Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina, is "Star Wars" themed and serves pizza and donair in the city of Lethbridge, Alberta. A video showed multiple officers, some with their guns drawn, shouting at the employee to get on the ground. The worker, who Whalen did not want to identify, could be seen face down in Coco Vanilla's parking lot. She could be heard sobbing while officers handcuffed her. Read the full story here.






