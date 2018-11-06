Widow of slain Utah mayor says Maj. Brent Taylor died for democracy, urges Americans to vote

The widow of a Utah mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan highlighted her husband's hopeful message just days before his death calling on Americans to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections in a emotional statement.

"It seems only fitting that Brent who in death now represents so much more than anything, something so much greater than any of own individual lives has come home to U.S. soil in a flag-draped casket on our Election Day," Jennie Taylor said after the dignified transfer where her family welcomed home the body of Maj. Brent Taylor.

Taylor, 39, a major in the Utah National Guard and the mayor of North Ogden, was killed Saturday in an apparent "insider attack" while serving with his unit in Kabul, which is helping to train Afghan defense forces.

Jennie Taylor said that while she could not yet find the words to describe how she felt, but shared a sentiment that someone recently told her.

"Brent may have died on Afghan soil, but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries," she said.

She then repeated her husband's words in a final Facebook post urging Americans to vote.

"Brent himself put it best just days ago when he implored of us all: 'I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote,'" she said.