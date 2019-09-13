Will Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor continue to dog her?
Since launching her campaign, Harris has been dogged by questions about her record as California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney. Young black left-leaning voters have expressed skepticism of her background, but Harris continues to call herself a "progressive prosecutor" and say she took on the role to work on criminal justice from the inside.
The lawmaker, however, did get a round of applause inside the debate hall at the historically black college when she said that she would end for-profit prisons on day one.
Fact check: Does the U.S. spend twice as much on health care as 'any other major country on Earth?'
"Let us be clear Joe, in the United States of America, we are spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians and any other major country on Earth," Sanders said on Thursday.
Overall, this claim is exaggerated. The U.S. actually spent more than twice as much per capita on health care as Canada, but the nation isn't spending twice as much as "any other major country on Earth."
The U.S. spends $10,586 per capita on health care, according to data from the intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It's twice as much — or more — per capita on health care as many other countries, but not all of them. Switzerland, for instance, pays $7,317 per capita. The U.S. also far outspends countries like Russia, which spends $1,514 on health care per capita.
The longer answers afforded the candidates tonight are providing candidates with the chance to make nuanced and more complete points, but it also means some candidates can entirely disappear for long periods of time.
That’s making it a bit disjointed, especially since after the health care exchange, there hasn’t been too many heated exchanges between candidates. Right now, it’s mostly oratory.
Buttigieg hits Trump’s Scotland problem
In the midst of talking about U.S. foreign policy and Afghanistan, Buttigieg hits on a recent Trump scandal in which a U.S. Air Force crew was found to have stayed at one of the president’s hotels during a layover in Scotland. He pivoted to saying that, as someone who served in Afghanistan, he understands the responsibilities of military command and would not let U.S. troops down.
Warren gets direct with Afghanistan promise
Joe Biden is the most-attacked candidate so far
And Bernie Sanders has delivered the most attacks.
Fact check: Biden says Obama didn't put people in cages
"Comparing [Obama] to the president we have is outrageous, number one. We didn’t lock people up in cages, we didn’t separate families, we didn’t do all of those things,” Biden said, defending the Obama administration’s record on immigration after a question about deportations.
Biden is half right. The Obama administration did detain people in cage-like structures, earning criticism from activists. Last year, Democratic activists circulated photos of children inside chain link fenced spaces in an attack on President Donald Trump, only for onlookers to later realize the photos were from 2014.
Biden is correct to say that the Obama administration did not separate families as a policy. The Obama administration detained whole families together, while the Trump administration made it a policy last year to detain children, including babies and toddlers, without their parents, leaving other children to tend to them and sometimes losing track of their parents.
Harris jabs Trump with 'Oz' reference
Harris came out with a jab at Trump that drew some laughs and applause.
"He reminds me of 'The Wizard of Oz' — when you pull back the curtain and it’s a really small dude?" she said
Moderator George Stephanopoulos, known in part for his slight stature, offers a chuckle and responds, "I’m not going to take the bait."
Buttigieg touts South Bend ID program
Buttigieg talked up an immigration-related accomplishment Thursday night he once shied away from mentioning on the campaign trail.
“The only reason that South Bend is growing right now, after years of shrinking, is immigration. It’s one of the reasons we acted, not waiting for Washington, to create city-issued municipal IDs, so that people regardless of immigration status in our city had the opportunity to have the benefits of identification,” the South Bend mayor said.
NBC News reported on Buttigieg’s program back in June. South Bend’s “Community Resident Card” program was the result of Buttigieg's desire to coax the city’s 4,500 undocumented immigrants out of the shadows without jeopardizing their well being. Read more about the unique program here.
Dems go after Trump on China policies, say they would use tariffs in combating China
Candidates were asked about how they would handle the ongoing China trade war, which Trump has ratcheted up. Yang was the first to go, saying he would not remove tariffs right away but come up with a plan to deal with intellectual property theft.
Buttigieg said Trump mocked him, suggesting it was impossible to conceive of him making a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Buttigieg shot back that he would love to see Trump make a deal with China, adding he thought that was supposed to happen months ago.
The moderators moved on to Klobuchar, Castro, Warren and Harris, who hit Trump’s strategy but insisted on taking China to task.
Trump reacts to Democratic debate
As the third Democratic debate got underway in Houston Thursday night, President Donald Trump took aim at several of the candidates taking the stage there, including Warren and Biden.
"I hit Pocahontas way too early. I thought she was gone. She's emerged from the ashes and now it looks like she could beat Sleepy Joe, he's falling asleep. He has no idea what the hell he's doing or saying," Trump said in remarks before House Republicans at their annual retreat in Baltimore Thursday night.
Trump comments on Democratic candidates as they take stage at third debateSept. 13, 201902:04
Trump brought out another favored trail nickname for a Democratic rival, calling Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., "Crazy Bernie" and mocked the pronunciation of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's name, repeatedly saying, "Boot-edge-edge."
The president then brought up Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Whoa boy. He’s a furious kind of a guy. Great guy. He’s dying to see ... he wants Sleepy Joe."