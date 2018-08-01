Feedback

Will Rick Gates testify? A back and forth

In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness.

Asonye replied, "He may testify in this case, he may not testify."

The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.”

Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.”

Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.”

Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Updates

Michelle Dubert

FBI agent testifies on Manafort's 'closets full' of suits

On Tuesday, the first day of Paul Manafort’s trial, prosecutors revealed the defendant owned a $15,000 suit made from ostrich. On Wednesday, just before the court broke for lunch, FBI agent Matthew Mikuska testified that Manafort had “closets full” of suits, and prosecutors presented invoices for bespoke suits totaling $66,000.

Judge T.S. Ellis didn’t permit photos of the suits to be entered into evidence, and struggled to pronounce the name of Manafort’s high-end tailors. “If it doesn’t say Men’s Wearhouse,” said Ellis, “I don’t buy it.”

The prosecution presented two invoices for custom suits from Alan Couture nearing $66,000, as well as invoices for $160,000 in silk rugs. The judge read aloud a stipulation stating that offshore funds were wired to the Virginia rug vendor to pay for them.

Court will resume at 1:30.

ICYMI...

Manafort's trial has, of course, not escaped the attention of President Donald Trump, who asked in a tweet who was treated worse: the legendary gangster Alphonse "Al" Capone or Paul Manafort. 

This tweet came shortly after Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "stop this Rigged Witch Hunt Right now." 

Michelle Dubert

Will Rick Gates testify? A back and forth

In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness.

Asonye replied, "He may testify in this case, he may not testify."

The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.”

Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.”

Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.”

Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.

Charlie Gile & Michelle Dubert

FBI agent describes raid on Manafort apartment

The prosecution called its second and third witnesses Wednesday morning, political strategist Daniel Rabin and FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska.

 As with the first witness, political consultant Tad Devine, the prosecution used Rabin to establish the kind of work  Manafort was doing in Ukraine. Rabin worked with Manafort for candidate Viktor Yanukovych.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort’s relationship with Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.

Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort’s work ethic and reputation.

After Rabin, Mikuska took the stand. Mikuska was the seizing agent when the FBI raided Manafort’s Virginia apartment on August 14, 2017.

Mikuska said he and an FBI team entered the apartment with a key after knocking several times. Manafort was inside the apartment at the time they entered. Mikuska described the apartment as a large “luxury unit.”

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye brought forth into evidence a series of documents that were seized in the raid. These documents included loan agreements, loan applications, and home improvement invoices on several of Manafort’s homes, including those in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Hamptons and in Florida.

The documents all had Paul Manafort’s name, except one document confirming forgiveness of debt, which listed Davis Manafort LLC.

Charlie Gile

Second witness: Daniel Rabin says Manafort handled strategy

The prosecution called its second witness, political strategist Daniel Rabin.

Much like Tad Devine, the prosecution sought to establish the kind of work that Manafort was doing in Ukraine for Viktor Yanukovych. Rabin worked with Manafort on the campaign until 2014.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort's relationship with Rick Gates. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.

Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort's work ethic and reputation.

The next witness to be called: FBI agent Matthew Mikuska.

Michelle Dubert

Judge Ellis Takes Issue with Term "Oligarch"

Before the jury was even called into the courtroom this morning, Judge T.S. Ellis had some opinions to tell the court. 

First, he expressed some impatience with the prosecution spending considerable time establishing the fact that Paul Manafort did extensive work in Ukraine. Tad Devine, the government’s first witness yesterday, filled that purpose, as Daniel Rabin, the government’s second witness who is next to take the stand, is intended to do today.

But the judge took particular offense to the term “oligarch,”  which prosecutor Greg Andres used yesterday in reference to those financing Viktor Yanukovych’s campaign. Ever the traditionalist, Ellis referred to the definition of “oligarchy,” where power resides in a select few.

“I suppose high schools are oligarchies in that sense,” Ellis said.

He said that use of the term “oligarch” implies Manafort is consorting with criminals, and there will be no evidence presented to the court about them. “The only thing we know is that they have a lot of money.”

So do George Soros and the Koch brothers, he added, but they wouldn’t be referred to as “oligarchs.”

He added that the term has taken on a “pejorative” connotation.

Andres tried to counter, but Ellis told him to “find another term to use” and suggested “he financed it.” He told Andres he could submit a brief explaining why he needs to use the word, which Andres indicated he would do.

“Nobody would refer to the principal of a high school as an oligarch,” but it could fit the definition, Ellis said.

Ken Dilanian
Ken Dilanian

Prosecution calls first witness

The prosecution's first witness was Tad Devine, a well-known Democratic strategist who worked for Manafort in Ukraine. 

The prosecution used him to explain to the jury the ins and outs of how Manafort was running a team of consultants working for Ukraine's Party of Regions, a political party that was backed by Russian-leaning oligarchs. 

On cross examination, Manafort’s lawyers got Devine to make clear that he respects the work that Manafort did running campaigns in Ukraine.

Devine didn’t want to talk on his way out after his testimony, but he told NBC News this: “Paul deserves a fair trial, and I tried to assist in that.”

And that's all for Day 1.

Michelle Dubert

Expensive taste and the ‘Golden Goose’

The prosecution’s Uzo Asonye also said Manafort paid his tax preparers $10,000 every year. They would ask him in writing if he had foreign bank accounts. “Every year he lied,” Asonye said. “Then he lied to the IRS,” thus falsifying his tax returns.

Asonye said Manafort funneled millions from foreign accounts to pay vendors in the U.S., including $21,000 for a watch and $15,000 for a jacket made from ostrich.

Asonye told the jury that Manafort hired a bookkeeper for $100,000 per year to pay his bills and prepare his financial statements, only to mislead her too.

Asonye called Manafort “shrewd,” bringing money into his accounts because he knew if he didn’t show any income, the government would get suspicious.

“Garbage in, garbage out,” Asonye said.

Asonye then turned to Manafort’s loans, saying the jury will see income falsely called loans — as his lenders were his shell companies in Cyprus — where no collateral was ever put down, no interest payments were required, and he never made a single loan payment.

When funds dried up from Manafort’s “golden goose,” former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, Asonye said, Manafort applied for tens of millions in loans. He said he lied about his income and debt to qualify for huge loans. In 2015, he declared his consulting firm, DMP, had zero income and zero profits.

Asonye summed up his statement saying that Manafort submitted multiple false loan apps and used his associates to commit fraud to keep his own hands clean.

Asonye closed his opening statement by saying he will show the jury that Manafort lied to his bookkeeper, lied to the IRS and lied to financial institutions — that he “orchestrated these crimes” and committed bank fraud.

Michelle Dubert

It’s not illegal to be rich, but you need to pay your taxes

U.S. assistant attorney Uzo Asonye presented the government’s opening statement to the jury, attempting to paint Manafort as someone who felt he was above the law, flagrantly spending money while illegally hiding his wealth overseas.

Asonye chronicled Manafort’s lavish lifestyle, from his expensive furnishings to his pricey clothes. Judge Ellis interjected by stating that having money is not a crime and suggesting that Asonye use the phrase “the evidence will show” as he laid out his argument.

Asonye took note and implemented the phrase generously, but observed that while it “isn’t a crime to have a lot of money,” it is a crime to not pay your taxes — which Manafort is accused of.

Asonye said evidence will show that Manafort knowingly filed false tax returns, lied to defend his income, and committed bank fraud, and that he lied about his property, his debts, his net worth, his income and where he was living to maintain his lifestyle.

Asonye said Manafort lied to the IRS from 2010-2014, ordered fake documents and had others produce them for him. Asonye said the government will present emails, showing people “springing to action” on Manafort’s behalf. He said the “evidence will show they all understood he was breaking the law.”

“The evidence will show he placed himself and his money above the law,” Asonye said.

Pete Williams
Pete Williams

Defense has Rick Gates in the crosshairs

In the defense's opening statements, a Manafort lawyer told the jury that "He's here because of one man: Rick Gates."

The defense says Manafort placed his trust in Gates to handle the lobbying firm's operational and financial matters. But, defense lawyer Thomas Zehnle said, Gates was "embezzling millions" from the firm and failing to report it on his taxes.

Zehnle said Manafort did not set up foreign bank accounts, but that it was done by the Ukrainians who employed him because they didn't want it known which candidates they were supporting in Ukrainian elections.

Zehnle also said Manafort was never audited by the IRS, indicating that they never suggested any wrongdoing. And he said in 2014, Manafort was interviewed by the FBI and DOJ lawyers about his company's work for Ukraine, and no charges ever came of it.

advertisement

Top stories

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller investigation 'right now' Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller investigation 'right now' Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller investigation 'right now'

Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller investigation 'right now'

White House
Al Drago / The New York Times via Redux
Paul Manafort is likely to lose his fraud trial. Here's why.

Why Paul Manafort's trial is likely a slam dunk for Mueller

Politics News
Sex and drugs: Popular gay dating app allows users to find more than a date

Sex and drugs: Popular gay dating app allows users to find more than a date

NBC OUT
Aeroméxico plane crash caught on video filmed by passenger

Passenger video shows terrifying moment of Aeroméxico plane crash

World
Paul Manafort trial blog: Trump's former campaign chairman faces jury

FBI agent testifies on Manafort's 'closets full' of suits

Crime & Courts
advertisement
Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters file
Drought brings big worries for farmers across northern Europe Drought brings big worries for farmers across northern Europe Drought brings big worries for farmers across northern Europe Drought brings big worries for farmers across northern Europe

Devastating drought, heat wave hammers farmers across northern Europe

World
Officials across the country fear a new era of untraceable firearms

Ghost and the machine: Officials fear a new era of untraceable firearms

U.S. news
Facebook's new foreign influence report excluded most divisive rhetoric

Facebook's new foreign influence report excluded most divisive rhetoric

Tech News
Swedish crown jewels stolen in broad-daylight heist

'Impossible to sell' crown jewels stolen in Hollywood-style heist

World
Violence in Zimbabwe after ruling ZANU-PF announced as winner of election

Violence in Zimbabwe after ruling party announced as election winner

World
An explanation of the yield curve — and why Trump's anger at the Fed isn't likely to change it

What is this recession predictor telling us about the economy?

Economy
3D-printed guns are coming to America unless Congress acts. But the NRA doesn't want them to.
Opinion

Congress should stop 3D-printed guns. But the NRA doesn't want them to.

Opinion
Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career

Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career

NBC Sports
Rising seas could knock out the internet — and sooner than scientists thought

Rising seas could knock out the internet — and sooner than scientists thought

Environment