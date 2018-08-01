Will Rick Gates testify? A back and forth

In a lengthy romp through the documents seized at Manafort’s apartment, Judge T.S. Ellis became impatient with prosecutor Uzo Asonye’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska. Asonye introduced exhibit 372, which was an agenda from Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s business partner, dated March 21, 2013. Ellis asked Asonye why the prosecutors were asking the witness about that if the government is going to call Gates as a witness.

Asonye replied, "He may testify in this case, he may not testify."

The judge said that was news to him and to about 50 reporters “who ran out of here like rats on a sinking ship.”

Asonye backtracked, saying it’s not to suggest that prosecutors will not call Gates. “If I need to shorten the case I will,” he said. “We evaluate each witness by what the case needs.”

Ellis said, “Yes, but you know by and large which witnesses you intend to call. If you’re going to call Mr. Gates, this is a waste of time. Remember I said that.”

Gates worked on the 2016 Trump campaign as deputy to Manafort, the campaign’s chair, and then stayed with the campaign after Manafort left in August. Gates was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements and conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s probe.