Will Whoopi Goldberg be the surprise host of the Oscars?

As anticipation builds of what a host-less Oscars will look like, rumors are swirling that Whoopi Goldberg is going to surprise us all and host the show.

It all started when Peter Knegt tweeted his theory on Tuesday.

Whoopi has been absent from her role as co-host of "The View" for the week, she said she was open to hosting last month, and she's the only person set to present who has hosted the show before.

Whoopi hosted the Oscars in 1994, 1996, 1999, and 2002 — and it's hard to imagine anyone would be upset to see the beloved EGOT-winner take center stage.

Whoopi said on "The View" she thinks a host-less show is "a dumb idea" and that "people need someone to take them through things."

According to "The View," Whoopi has been sick all week. But maybe instead of listening to Meghan McCain and Joy Behar fight, she's been practicing her opening monologue.