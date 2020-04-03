Wisconsin gov calls back lawmakers to consider delaying election deadline Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he wants all registered voters in the state to receive an absentee ballot and have until May 19 to return them, which would effectively delay Tuesday’s election amid the coronavirus crisis. The Democratic governor signed an executive order Friday calling for a special session of the GOP-controlled state Legislature to consider his proposed changes to Tuesday's election, which includes both the Democratic presidential primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and a general election for municipal officers and the state Supreme Court. "I can't move this election or change it on my own. My hands are tied,” Evers said during a telephone news conference. He said proceeding with the election without changes would be an “unnecessary public health risk.” Read the full story here. Share this -







McConnell: Expect 'plenty of mistakes' as stimulus package is implemented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday there are "bound to be plenty of mistakes" as the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package is implemented across the country. "You can't pass a bill of this magnitude in a week and have a perfect implementation of $2.2 trillion, so sure there are going to be glitches," McConnell, R-Ky., told McClatchy in a phone interview. He refused to say what he thinks might be needed for a "phase 4" relief package, saying his main focus now is "watching how this is implemented." McConnell also suggested Congress might not reconvene on April 20th, since the president has extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.







Shasta County, California, to receive state's fifth federal pop-up hospital Lt. Col Shane Patty, right, gestures while speaking to Captain Torrance Pineau-Brown at a possible COVID-19 treatment site on April 1, 2020, in San Mateo, Calif. The National Guard is currently setting up the federal cache, which includes cots and personal protective equipment needed to establish a federal medical station with capacity up to 250 beds. Ben Margot / Pool via AP A team of 40 to 60 soldiers from the California National Guard is set to deploy Saturday to Redding, California, about 160 miles north of Sacramento. Their mission will be to quickly construct the state's fifth "federal medical station," or FMS, effectively a pop-up hospital, at the Redding Convention Center and Civic Auditorium. Shasta County, where Redding is located, has 11 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The state's other pop-up hospitals are in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, with more likely to come. They were all constructed recently in one to two working days usually by teams of 60 to 100 guardsmen, as ordered by the California Office of Emergency Services to help mitigate hospital overflow from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an undated fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an FMS has beds, supplies and medicine for 250 patients for up to three days.







New York City needs 45,000 medical professionals New York, hit harder by the coronavirus than any other city in the country, needs 45,000 clinical employees for an incoming tidal wave of patients, officials said Friday. The outbreak started with 125,000 medical employees in America's largest city, but a massive spike is coming that'll require 45,000 more to join those ranks this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. About 7,500 of those employees will be needed in traditional, standing hospitals while 37,500 others would work at hastily constructed field hospitals, such at those popping up at the Javits Center, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and hotels.







Lawmaker who forced colleagues to return to DC for coronavirus vote skipped earlier one The Kentucky congressman who forced lawmakers around the country to return to Washington, D.C., for a vote on the coronavirus stimulus legislation last week skipped out on a vote on the previous aid bill to attend a fundraiser in his home state. "I would be a 'no' on that bill anyway. I'm not going to sit up there in D.C. and wait for four people in a back room to cook something up that I know I'm not going to vote for," Rep. Thomas Massie told a local radio show of his decision to not show up for the vote on the earlier, $850 billion coronavirus package. On the day of the March 14 vote, Massie tweeted that he and his wife were organizing their pantry. Read the full story here.







Influencer Arielle Charnas faces more backlash Arielle Charnas attends YAGP's 20th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2019 in New York. Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images file Social media influencer Arielle Charnas, who sparked outrage in March when she disclosed she tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened by a friend, is facing renewed backlash for retreating to the Hamptons. Charnas, based in New York City, said in a lengthy statement Thursday to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she wanted to "share the truth" and "above all else," express her sincerest remorse. Charnas said she was speaking out, in part, to address accusations she had falsified her test results, which she said was "unequivocally untrue." She also claimed to have received death threats against her entire family, including her two young daughters. Read the full story here.







First TSA employee dies from COVID-19 Francis "Frank" Boccabella III in 2015 with his previous canine partner, Zmay. TSA A employee at Newark Liberty International Airport became the first TSA employee to die from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Friday. Francis Boccabella III, 39, handled a bomb-sniffing dog that screened air cargo going aboard passenger aircraft, the TSA said. His canine partner was Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer.






