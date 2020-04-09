Wisconsin governor moves to close 40 state parks, forests Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas. In a statement, the governor's office said the decision was "due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve." Share this -







Fauci: Antibody tests are in development, could arrive in "days to weeks" Coronavirus antibody tests are in development and could be available within "days to weeks," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "TODAY" Thursday. An antibody test can determine whether a person has ever been infected with the virus. It can't say whether a person is currently infected. Antibody tests, if widely used, can provide valuable information on how many people in the population were actually infected with the coronavirus, including asymptomatic people. They could also indicate who has developed immunity. "It is likely, though we need to prove it, that once you've been infected, and you have antibody profile, that you are very likely protected," Fauci said. That "means you may have a cohort of people who are actually protected, who have more of a chance of getting back into the normality of society, and they will be very important," he said, adding that it's particularly important for health care workers, who are the most vulnerable.







Georgia primary delayed again, this time until June 9 Georgia is again delaying its presidential primary, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday. The presidential primary is now delayed until June 9. It had been scheduled for March 24 originally and was first pushed back until May 19 to coincide with the state's general primary. Now, both of those elections have been pushed to June 9. Raffensperger's announcesment comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended his state's state of emergency through May 13. "This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers," Raffensperger said in a statement.







Photos: From cathedral to field hospital Volunteers place beds to construct a coronavirus field hospital at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on Wednesday. Mary Altaffer / AP The 600-foot long Gothic cathedral, one of the largest in the world, has partnered with Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for staffing and will be able to care for nearly 200 patients. Spencer Platt / Getty Images The makeshift field hospital should begin accepting patients by the week's end. Mike Segar / Reuters







Simulation shows how coughing can spread virus in indoor spaces Researchers in Finland released a video Thursday that showed how droplets from a cough in an indoor space — such as a typical grocery store — can hang in the air for "several minutes" and travel across aisles, possibly infecting passersby with the virus. A digital model built by Aalto University and other Finnish research facilities was released with a warning: "It is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces." That data and video showed that airborne particles emitted with a cough, sneeze, "or even talking" can spread in a cloud that lingers. Avoiding busy indoor areas reduces the risk of droplet infection while in close proximity to others, which is currently the main cause of coronavirus infection, the research said. People who are infected could "cough and walk away, but then leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus. These particles could then end up in the respiratory tract of others in the vicinity," Aalto University Assistant Professor Ville Vuorinen said in the research report.







Dow surges after Fed announces $2.3 trillion emergency program The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 300 points at the opening bell on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve announced $2.3 trillion in emergency programs to shore up the economy. The Fed said the programs would include the Payroll Protection Program and other measures, and would be geared toward businesses with up to 10,000 employees and $2.5 billion in revenues for 2019. "Our country's highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement. "This Fed is the most aggressive Fed. They do not want to be known as the reason why we went into a depression," Jim Cramer told CNBC Thursday morning.







2nd coronavirus vaccine trial begins in the U.S., with a pinch and a zap U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. The pinch should feel like a simple skin test, a researcher told the volunteer lying on an exam table in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. Read more.







U.S.-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station following tight quarantine A U.S.-Russian space crew blasted off Thursday to the International Space Station following a tight quarantine amid the virus outbreak. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian Roscosmos' Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner lifted off as scheduled Thursday afternoon local time from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world. Speaking to journalists Wednesday in a video link from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew had been in "a very strict quarantine" for the past month and is in good health. "We all feel fantastic," he said.







Why some doctors are moving away from ventilators for virus patients As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients. The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to manage a virus that emerged only months ago. They are relying on anecdotal, real-time data amid a crush of patients and shortages of basic supplies. Read the full story here.






