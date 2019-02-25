Without host, Oscars opts for dramatic opening

Without a formal host, the Oscars pushed the envelope.

The 91st annual Academy Awards opened with a live performance by Queen with Adam Lambert channeling the late Freddie Mercury behind the mic on the British band's signature song, "We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions."

Mercury and his bandmates were the subjects of the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" — one of the nominees for best picture.

After the last note, a montage of films from last year spooled.But the festivities really kicked off with a de facto opening monologue from first presenters Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

"There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category and Mexico won't be paying for a wall," quipped Rudolph.

Academy Awards co-producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss had been forced to flip the script after their original choice for host, comedian Kevin Hart, stepped down in December after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

The last time the Academy Awards didn’t have a host was 1989 — a telecast as memorable for its cringe-worthy 11-minute musical number opening, one that featured Rob Lowe seducing Snow White, as for the fact that “Rain Man” won best picture.