Witness Karlan apologizes for mentioning Barron Trump amid conservative backlash

"I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president's son. It was wrong of me to do that," Karlan said. "I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he's done that's wrong, but I do regret having said that." Earlier, the Stanford law professor tried to detail the difference between American democracy and the bygone powerful British monarchy, saying that the founders did not want a king when forming the constitution. "The Constitution doesn't allow titles of nobility," she said earlier. "The president can name his son Barron, but he can't make him a baron."







Melania Trump says Democratic impeachment witness should be 'ashamed' for mentioning son, Barron First lady Melania Trump slammed a witness in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday, saying she should be "ashamed" about a quip involving her son, Barron. "A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," the first lady tweeted of her 13-year-old son. The tweet was later added into the official record by Republicans at the impeachment hearing. Pamela Karlan, one of four law professors to testify before the panel, had referred to the Trump's youngest son while noting that presidents aren't kings. She said the Founding Fathers included impeachment in the Constitution to ensure leaders can be held accountable. "The Constitution doesn't allow titles of nobility," Karlan testified. "The president can name his son Barron, but he can't make him a baron." Karlan later apologized. Read more about the blowback.







Rand Paul flip-flops stance on 'political' subpoenas Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter during Wednesday's hearings to decry Schiff's "political" usage of subpoenas to obtain phone records of Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., among other figures involved in the impeachment inquiry. By releasing the phone records of GOP members, @realDonaldTrump lawyers and journalists he doesn't like, @AdamSchiff is doing exactly what he's accusing the President of - using his power against his opponents for political purposes. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 4, 2019 This seems to be a change in tune from last month when Paul publicly called for Congress to subpoena Hunter Biden and the Ukraine whistleblower. I call on Congress to have the courage to immediately subpoena both Hunter Biden and the whistleblower! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2019







Scalise: 'Why are we wasting time' on these witnesses? 🚨 BREAKING: @RepMattGaetz asked the witnesses in today's sham hearing to raise their hands if they have personal knowledge of a single fact in Schiff's report.



No one raised their hand.



Why are we wasting time on liberal professors who have no firsthand knowledge of this case? pic.twitter.com/vQ9Ll9jqYP — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019







Hearing update: About seven lawmakers left to ask questions All Republican members have asked their five-minutes of questions. There are just seven Democrats left to question the witnesses, and then Collins and Nadler can give closing remarks. So the hearing should wrap up in about 45 minutes or so.







Intelligence ranking member Nunes enters the hearing room Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, came into the hearing room and gathered on the side of the dais with a couple of other Republican lawmakers. Nunes, R-Calif, then sat next to fellow Trump ally Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, in the audience seats reserved for lawmakers. The two chatted quietly, and after a short time Nunes left. Meadows also sat in on the Intelligence panel's hearings despite not sitting on that committee either.







McClintock causes fireworks after asking scholars who they voted for A fiery exchange erupted during the hearing when Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., asked the scholars who they voted for in the 2016 election. Turley voluntarily testified earlier that he did not vote for Trump, but when asked during the tail end of the hearing the other witnesses vehemently pushed back at the question. Karlan shot back that she would not disclose that information because she has the right to cast a private ballot. Chairman Nadler also chimed in, telling the witnesses that they did not have to answer the question. McClintock then asked again, telling them to raise their hands if they voted for Trump. Feldman then interjected telling McClintock that refusing to raise their hands was not an answer because secret ballots are the cornerstone of voting in America. McClintock to scholars: 'Show of hands' who voted for Donald Trump in 2016? 00:48







Meanwhile, on the other side of the Capitol, senators talk impeachment trial Senators spent part of Wednesday preparing for a likely Trump impeachment trial, with Republican lawmakers talking strategy with White House counsel Pat Cipollone in a closed-door lunch in the afternoon. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh, who are helping the White House with messaging on impeachment, and White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland joined Cipollone at the lunch, where they stressed the White House's position on the House process. "Cipollone was just talking about their view of what's happened in the House, and the president's eagerness to present a case in the Senate, if it came to the Senate," Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., told reporters, adding, "The president's view is he feels like he has had no opportunity to tell his side of the story or defend himself against these allegations." Ueland also told reporters, "The president wants his case made fully in the Senate." But several senators said Cipollone made it clear that the White House doesn't believe the process should even get that far. Meanwhile, at the Senate Democratic Caucus lunch, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gave a presentation about the "mechanics of a potential Senate trial," a senior Senate Democratic aide told NBC News. As a part of the presentation, members were shown video clips from the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial to get familiar with the process. Earlier Wednesday, the Senate released its calendar for 2020 with no set schedule for January, an indication Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and others aren't sure of the timeline for a Senate trial. Asked if a trial would take up the entire month, Blunt replied, "It's Leader McConnell's view that we really don't know what we'll be doing in January. You know, often there's a break around Martin Luther King Day and other things that may very well not happen if we're involved in the impeachment process."






