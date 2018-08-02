Witness on potentially fake invoice: 'I've never seen this'

The prosecution's first witness of the day three was Joel Maxwell, COO of Big Picture Solutions.

Maxwell testified that Manafort was a "top five" client of his company, and spent over $2.2 million over on TVs, internet networks and home automation at five of his properties. He said that he dealt directly with Manafort until 2013, when he billed through Rick Gates.

Prosecutors entered into evidence bank statements that showed money coming to Big Picture Solutions from Cyprus and Maxwell testified that the money was applied to Manafort's accounts.

A potentially fake invoice was shown to Maxwell. "I've never seen this," he said. The invoice purported to be from Big Picture Solutions, LLC (Maxwell's company is Inc, not LLC) billing Global Endeavour, LLC for $163,000.

There was a payment stamp from a bank in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the third potentially fake invoice to Global Endeavour that has been presented at trial. Bank records showed that Big Picture Solutions were paid on occasion from Global Endeavour's Cyprus accounts.

Upon cross-examination, Maxwell testified that in emails Gates explained that it was "hard to move money from his account to mine."

Next witness: Michael Regolizio, the head of a landscaping firm.