Woman, 27, killed by stray bullet while social distancing in Chicago

A 27-year-old Chicago woman was killed by a stray bullet while social distancing, a slaying that comes as the city's mayor has decried an outburst of violence which is taking resources away from fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexa Baute was waiting in line outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Logan Square neighborhood, just blocks from her apartment, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday when she was killed, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Baute sustained one gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Baute collapse, Bown said. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

