Woman, 86, and three of her sons die in Louisiana, where blacks account for 70 percent of deaths

Britain's PM Boris Johnson is 'stable,' remains in intensive care British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring, a government spokesman said Tuesday. "He is in good spirits," the spokesman added in a statement. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, to deputize for him when needed as the nation tackles the coronavirus crisis.







Photo: Sheltering in a mall in India Migrant workers eat dinner Tuesday in a shopping mall turned into a shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad. Amit Dave / Reuters







Coronavirus outbreak delayed his liver transplant. Then doctors found a solution. Zach Branson during a hospitalization in 2019. Courtesy of Ashley Branson Zach Branson, a Colorado man whose lifesaving transplant was put on hold last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, has received a new liver, donated by his uncle. Doctors at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Denver previously canceled the surgery — along with all other organ transplants from living donors — amid concerns that such operations would leave patients and donors vulnerable to the coronavirus. But the hospital reversed course last week after developing the capability to test for the coronavirus in UCHealth's lab and get results in under four hours. Read the full story here.







What would happen if Trump was put on a ventilator? The hospitalization of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his subsequent move to intensive care to receive supplemental oxygen, marked the first known case of a world leader seriously affected by the coronavirus. President Donald Trump said he has been tested twice for the virus, once in March and again last week. But what if a president had to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator? Dr. John Torres, an NBC News medical correspondent, explained that when patients need a ventilator, a breathing tube must be inserted first. "That requires a patient to be sedated, effectively incapacitated. Otherwise it's not possible to intubate them." Who would take over running the country then? The answer comes from the Constitution's 25th Amendment. Read the full story here.







U.K.'s daily death toll spikes with 786 dead recorded in single day The United Kingdom has recorded its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak with 786 news deaths recorded in a single day. New figures released on Tuesday showed that as of 5 p.m. (midday ET) on Monday, 6,159 people hospitalized with the coronavirus had died in the U.K., up from 5,373 the day before. As of Tuesday, the country had recorded some 55,242 cases of the disease.







New Biden super PAC ad highlights Democrat's coronavirus plan WASHINGTON — The super PAC supporting Joe Biden is returning to the national airwaves with a new television ad, this time focusing on the Democrat's plan for tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The 30-second spot from Unite The Country pivots from the group's other recent paid messaging, which faults President Trump for how he has handled the pandemic. Instead, the ad asks what Biden would do differently, before laying out elements of his previously announced plan, including ensuring all states had at least 10 mobile testing sites, greater availability of safety care, free vaccines, and an extended Obamacare enrollment period – something the Trump administration recently ruled out. The new ad will begin airing early this week on cable airwaves nationally as part of a six-figure buy, a spokesperson for Unite the Country told NBC News. That new investment is in addition to the previous, seven-figure campaign behind the earlier ad, which made the point: "Crisis comes to every president. This one failed." The Biden campaign itself has been largely off the airwaves during the pandemic. Ahead of today's Wisconsin primary, the campaign focused on text and phone outreach to voters there. Last week, the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, announced it will spend $10 million on ads criticizing Biden in swing states.







More than 1,300 FDNY members have returned to work following coronavirus scares Some 1,310 members of the New York City Fire Department have now returned to work after testing positive, being exposed to, or suspected of having COVID-19, an FDNY spokesperson said Tuesday. Since not all those who have been out sick could get tested, the precise number of those who had confirmed COVID-19 is not possible to ascertain. The FDNY members who have returned to work include EMTs, paramedics and firefighters. As of Monday, the total number of FDNY members who were confirmed positive approached 500. The number of FDNY members who have returned from being out sick is up from the nearly 200 who had resumed working last Thursday. "FDNY members are responding to a record number of medical calls, and they continue to meet this unprecedented challenge head on," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.







Sen. Rand Paul: 'I have been retested and I am negative' I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! pic.twitter.com/9SeypT7rL6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2020







Photo: Long lines at Wisconsin polls Voters wait in a line, which stretched a few blocks south of the polling location, at Riverside High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Wisconsin is asking hundreds of thousands of voters to ignore a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary election, becoming a test case for dozens of states struggling to balance public health concerns with a core pillar of democracy. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters






