Women ran for office in record numbers this year. How will they fare tonight?

Much has been made about the new "Year of the Women," propelled in large part by a backlash to President Trump. But it's not just that these mostly Democratic women are running for office in record numbers. It's that they're doing it as the ultimate political outsiders, tossing the old playbook aside that said female candidates have to be twice as qualified, twice as polished, and twice as careful as their male counterparts to mount a bid.

While in past years, women have run for state and local office first, this year’s races attracted women from all walks of life. On the Democratic side, Amy McGrath is a former fighter pilot running for Congress in Kentucky, Liuba Grechen Shirley was a global development consultant and a full-time mom before she launched a bid for a House seat in New York, and Lucy McBath was a flight attendant before running for Congress in Georgia.

And while the trend is mostly Democrats, Republican women like Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for Senate in Arizona, are making headlines too with their convention-busting campaigns. McSally ran an ad telling Washington Republicans to "grow a pair of ovaries."

We’ll be following their races, and many more, all night.