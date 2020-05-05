Workers, community in the dark about COVID-19 cases at Pennsylvania meat facilities
While a recent CDC report suggests Pennsylvania has the highest number of meat facilities affected by COVID-19, there are no state requirements for facilities to report cases or deaths publicly.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,032 positive cases for workers within the food industry at 120 facilities statewide Tuesday. These include processing and manufacturing facilities, retail facilities, warehouse and distribution facilities, restaurants and farms, according to the state.
But the specific facilities with COVID-19 cases have not been publicly identified. As a result, workers and members of the community are ignorant to the risk of potential exposure. There also isn’t regulation that a plant needs to shut down if positive cases are discovered. The CDC referred an inquiry from NBC News to the state health department, which refused to release a full list of 22 affected plants with cases or clusters of cases, adding, “There are no requirements that this information be reported to the public, but we would expect facilities to inform employees.” The state also declined to provide a list of counties in which the plants are located.
Wendell Young of UFCW Local 1776 has been working with several plants that reported cases to members. The plants have followed a range of measures including shutting down for sanitization and reopening with new additions like Plexiglas dividers, temperature checks, and additional seating or spacing in areas like lunchrooms.
“We have employers not doing the right thing right now that are concealing the cases, not informing workers, not implementing the right protocols, and nobody's prosecuting them. No one's holding them responsible for how they're putting people at risk, and possibly killing people. And that's our federal government's fault. That's our presidents fault,” Young said.
Ali Gostanian
6m ago / 8:12 PM UTC
NY hospital workers hold candlelight vigil to honor COVID-19 victims
Hundreds of hospital employees in New York participated in a candlelight vigil and walk to honor more than 2,200 Northwell Health patients and 19 staff members who have passed away from COVID-19.
The walk, the brainchild of hospital employees, was held Monday at Northwell Health’s New Hyde Park, Long Island campus.
Video of the vigil obtained by NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team shows hospital employees in masks holding candles in the air as songwriter Andra Day’s “Rise Up” plays in the background.
The walk spanned the entirety of the New Hyde Park campus, which is home to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen Children’s Medical Center and Zucker Hillside Hospital. After employees completed the walk, Michael Golberg, executive director of LIJ Medical Center, thanked employees for their hard work and dedication fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We have been very lucky in many ways that at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen’s Childrens, Northwell Health that we have saved many many more people than have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Goldberg stated. “And that is a true testament to the care you provide.”
The Associated Press
11m ago / 8:07 PM UTC
Students at 25 universities sue for refunds after campuses close due to coronavirus
The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. The suits say students should pay lower rates for the portion of the term that was offered online, arguing that the quality of instruction is far below the classroom experience.
Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. Students are learning from the same professors who teach on campus, officials have said, and they’re still earning credits toward their degrees. Schools insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they’re still offering students a quality education.
Grainger Rickenbaker, a freshman who filed a class-action lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said the online classes he’s been taking are poor substitutes for classroom learning. There’s little interaction with students or professors, he said, and some classes are being taught almost entirely through recorded videos, with no live lecture or discussion.
Ousted HHS official files whistleblower complaint on coronavirus response
A top Health and Human Services official who says he was shoved out of his key coronavirus response job for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections" filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday charging "an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement" at the agency.
In his complaint, Dr. Rick Bright, who until last month was deputy assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for preparedness and response and director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, described a chaotic response the virus at HHS.
The chaos was fueled largely by "pressure from HHS leadership to ignore scientific merit and expert recommendations and instead to award lucrative contracts based on political connections and cronyism," the complaint says.
“I have immunity. I’ve already had the virus, so I can’t get it again and I can’t give it to anybody,” Paul, R-Ky., told reporters, referring to his March diagnosis. “I can’t get it again, nor can I transmit. So of all the people you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”
Paul's claims are unproven. Medical experts do not yet know what kind of immunity recovered patients have to COVID-19.
Lyon-Martin Health Services in San Francisco has served the health needs of lesbians, transgender women and other underserved women in the Bay Area since 1979. Named after pioneering lesbian activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, the clinic had until recently been seeing 3,000 patients a year for such needs as physical exams, gynecologic services and consultations for gender-affirming surgeries.
Now, however, it is fighting to keep its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to emergency funding from the city and private donors, it will be able to operate until July 1 without deep cuts to its services — which now include screening for COVID-19 — but its future is uncertain after that.
“The city needs to see how long COVID is going to play out,” J.M. Jaffe, the transgender health manager at Lyon-Martin, told NBC News. “They wanted to do a short-term contract so that we could re-evaluate what the situation will be in two months. I think they were just wary to make a commitment to continue to support us, but we did get kind of like a wink and a nod that they would like to support us to the end of the calendar year.”
Lyon-Martin Health Services is one of over 200 LGBTQ health clinics across the United States that provide affirming and competent care to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer patients. And like Lyon-Martin, a number of these centers are struggling to adjust to — and in some cases survive — the new normal spawned by the global pandemic.
Cybercriminals seeking to exploit COVID-19, U.K. foreign secretary says
Cybercriminals, often linked with other state actors, are seeking to exploit COVID-19 with tactics such as fraud and espionage, the U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday.
Teams from the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have identified campaigns targeting health care bodies, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and various different arms of local government, he said.
“There are various objectives and motivations that lie behind these attacks from fraud on the one hand to espionage, but they tend to be designed to steal bulk personal data, intellectual property and wider information that supports those aims, and they’re often linked with other state actors,” Raab said during Britain’s daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.
Raab warned that he expected this “predatory criminal behavior” to continue to evolve over the weeks and months ahead and added that the government would share advice to help citizens and businesses defend themselves against cyberattacks from “hostile states” to “criminal gangs.”
Minyvonne Burke
3h ago / 5:45 PM UTC
Beyoncé's BeyGood foundation, Tina Knowles to provide free coronavirus testing in Houston
Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation is teaming up with the singer's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, to provide free mobile testing to their home city of Houston.
The initiative will kick off on Friday and continue Saturday with 1,000 available test kits.
"The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Knowles Lawson said in a statement. "We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19."
BeyGood and Knowles Lawson will provide face masks, gloves, essential vitamins and household supplies, according to a press release. Participants will also receive a grocery gift card, a hot meal voucher for two local restaurants and information on how to stay safe during the pandemic. Medical staff administering the tests will also get the meal voucher.
Actor and producer Tyler Perry will be hosting a similar initiative in Atlanta.
Leticia Miranda
3h ago / 5:40 PM UTC
Norwegian Cruise Line says it may not survive the coronavirus
Norwegian Cruise Line warned investors Tuesday that the economic impact of the coronavirus "raised substantial doubt" about the company's ability to continue operations.
The troubled company, which halted all sailings in mid-March as part of an industrywide shutdown, secured a $400 million investment, but said it does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations over the next 12 months without additional financing.
“Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we could still experience long-term impacts on our operating costs as a result of attempts to counteract future outbreaks of COVID-19 or other viruses,” the company said.