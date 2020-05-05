Workers, community in the dark about COVID-19 cases at Pennsylvania meat facilities While a recent CDC report suggests Pennsylvania has the highest number of meat facilities affected by COVID-19, there are no state requirements for facilities to report cases or deaths publicly. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,032 positive cases for workers within the food industry at 120 facilities statewide Tuesday. These include processing and manufacturing facilities, retail facilities, warehouse and distribution facilities, restaurants and farms, according to the state. But the specific facilities with COVID-19 cases have not been publicly identified. As a result, workers and members of the community are ignorant to the risk of potential exposure. There also isn’t regulation that a plant needs to shut down if positive cases are discovered. The CDC referred an inquiry from NBC News to the state health department, which refused to release a full list of 22 affected plants with cases or clusters of cases, adding, “There are no requirements that this information be reported to the public, but we would expect facilities to inform employees.” The state also declined to provide a list of counties in which the plants are located. Wendell Young of UFCW Local 1776 has been working with several plants that reported cases to members. The plants have followed a range of measures including shutting down for sanitization and reopening with new additions like Plexiglas dividers, temperature checks, and additional seating or spacing in areas like lunchrooms. “We have employers not doing the right thing right now that are concealing the cases, not informing workers, not implementing the right protocols, and nobody's prosecuting them. No one's holding them responsible for how they're putting people at risk, and possibly killing people. And that's our federal government's fault. That's our presidents fault,” Young said. Share this -







NY hospital workers hold candlelight vigil to honor COVID-19 victims A candlelight vigil held at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Northwell Health Hundreds of hospital employees in New York participated in a candlelight vigil and walk to honor more than 2,200 Northwell Health patients and 19 staff members who have passed away from COVID-19. The walk, the brainchild of hospital employees, was held Monday at Northwell Health's New Hyde Park, Long Island campus. Video of the vigil obtained by NBC News' Social Newsgathering team shows hospital employees in masks holding candles in the air as songwriter Andra Day's "Rise Up" plays in the background. The walk spanned the entirety of the New Hyde Park campus, which is home to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen Children's Medical Center and Zucker Hillside Hospital. After employees completed the walk, Michael Golberg, executive director of LIJ Medical Center, thanked employees for their hard work and dedication fighting on the front lines of the pandemic. "We have been very lucky in many ways that at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen's Childrens, Northwell Health that we have saved many many more people than have lost their lives to COVID-19," Goldberg stated. "And that is a true testament to the care you provide."







Students at 25 universities sue for refunds after campuses close due to coronavirus They wanted the campus experience, but their colleges sent them home to learn online during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, students at more than 25 U.S. universities are filing lawsuits against their schools demanding partial refunds on tuition and campus fees, saying they're not getting the caliber of education they were promised. The suits reflect students' growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. The suits say students should pay lower rates for the portion of the term that was offered online, arguing that the quality of instruction is far below the classroom experience. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. Students are learning from the same professors who teach on campus, officials have said, and they're still earning credits toward their degrees. Schools insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they're still offering students a quality education. Grainger Rickenbaker, a freshman who filed a class-action lawsuit against Drexel University in Philadelphia, said the online classes he's been taking are poor substitutes for classroom learning. There's little interaction with students or professors, he said, and some classes are being taught almost entirely through recorded videos, with no live lecture or discussion. Read the full story here.







Airbnb to lay off 25 percent of its workforce Airbnb will lay off 25 percent of its workforce, or 1,900 employees, the home-sharing company confirmed on Tuesday. "We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime," CEO Brian Chesky told employees on a group call. Chesky said revenue for 2020 is expected to be less than half of what it was in 2019, with no clear idea when travel will return, nor what it will look like. "Travel in this new world will look different, and we need to evolve Airbnb accordingly," Chesky said. The travel industry as a whole has been pummeled by the viral outbreak, with airlines, hotels and resorts, and cruise lines ground to a halt. Airbnb had been hoping to start the process this spring to go public, either by direct listing or via IPO.







Ousted HHS official files whistleblower complaint on coronavirus response A top Health and Human Services official who says he was shoved out of his key coronavirus response job for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections" filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday charging "an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement" at the agency. In his complaint, Dr. Rick Bright, who until last month was deputy assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for preparedness and response and director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, described a chaotic response the virus at HHS. The chaos was fueled largely by "pressure from HHS leadership to ignore scientific merit and expert recommendations and instead to award lucrative contracts based on political connections and cronyism," the complaint says. Read the full story here.







Fact check: Sen. Rand Paul claims 'immunity' to COVID-19 to defend not wearing a mask Sen. Rand Paul, the only senator known to have contracted COVID-19, defended his decision not to wear a mask on Capitol Hill Tuesday, citing his recovery from the disease. "I have immunity. I've already had the virus, so I can't get it again and I can't give it to anybody," Paul, R-Ky., told reporters, referring to his March diagnosis. "I can't get it again, nor can I transmit. So of all the people you'll meet here, I'm about the only safe person in Washington." Paul's claims are unproven. Medical experts do not yet know what kind of immunity recovered patients have to COVID-19. Broadly speaking, some infections result in lifelong immunity (think chicken pox) while other infections will produce short-term immunity in recovered patients. And while many experts do believe some kind of immunity will come with recovery, there are reports of recovered COVID patients who have tested positive again after testing negative.







Coronavirus pandemic strains LGBTQ health clinics Lyon-Martin Health Services in San Francisco has served the health needs of lesbians, transgender women and other underserved women in the Bay Area since 1979. Named after pioneering lesbian activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, the clinic had until recently been seeing 3,000 patients a year for such needs as physical exams, gynecologic services and consultations for gender-affirming surgeries. Now, however, it is fighting to keep its doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to emergency funding from the city and private donors, it will be able to operate until July 1 without deep cuts to its services — which now include screening for COVID-19 — but its future is uncertain after that. "The city needs to see how long COVID is going to play out," J.M. Jaffe, the transgender health manager at Lyon-Martin, told NBC News. "They wanted to do a short-term contract so that we could re-evaluate what the situation will be in two months. I think they were just wary to make a commitment to continue to support us, but we did get kind of like a wink and a nod that they would like to support us to the end of the calendar year." Lyon-Martin Health Services is one of over 200 LGBTQ health clinics across the United States that provide affirming and competent care to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer patients. And like Lyon-Martin, a number of these centers are struggling to adjust to — and in some cases survive — the new normal spawned by the global pandemic. Read the full story here.







Cybercriminals seeking to exploit COVID-19, U.K. foreign secretary says Cybercriminals, often linked with other state actors, are seeking to exploit COVID-19 with tactics such as fraud and espionage, the U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday. Teams from the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have identified campaigns targeting health care bodies, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and various different arms of local government, he said. "There are various objectives and motivations that lie behind these attacks from fraud on the one hand to espionage, but they tend to be designed to steal bulk personal data, intellectual property and wider information that supports those aims, and they're often linked with other state actors," Raab said during Britain's daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Raab warned that he expected this "predatory criminal behavior" to continue to evolve over the weeks and months ahead and added that the government would share advice to help citizens and businesses defend themselves against cyberattacks from "hostile states" to "criminal gangs."







Beyoncé's BeyGood foundation, Tina Knowles to provide free coronavirus testing in Houston Beyoncé's BeyGood foundation is teaming up with the singer's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, to provide free mobile testing to their home city of Houston. The initiative will kick off on Friday and continue Saturday with 1,000 available test kits. "The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Knowles Lawson said in a statement. "We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19." BeyGood and Knowles Lawson will provide face masks, gloves, essential vitamins and household supplies, according to a press release. Participants will also receive a grocery gift card, a hot meal voucher for two local restaurants and information on how to stay safe during the pandemic. Medical staff administering the tests will also get the meal voucher. Actor and producer Tyler Perry will be hosting a similar initiative in Atlanta.






