World's oldest man cancels his 112th birthday celebrations Bob Weighton at his home on Saturday. Steve Parsons / AP The world's oldest man has been forced to cancel his 112th birthday celebrations due to the virus outbreak. From Hampshire, England, Bob Weighton was meant to celebrate his birthday this Sunday. Weighton, who also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic which swept around the globe in 1918 when he was 10 years old, said his celebrations are a "dead loss". "Everything is cancelled, no visitors, no celebration," he told Sky News on Saturday.







Photo: London prepares enormous temporary hospital The British military helped setup 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen in London's Excel centre, which is soon expected to be able to hold approximately 4,000 patients. The many rows of hastily erected cubicles show how the number of coronavirus patients expected in the United Kingdom's capital are expected to swell in the coming weeks. Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing Street







China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat outbreak China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to aid Pakistan — one of the world's most populous nations — in the fight against the virus spread, the Pakistani foreign ministry said Saturday. Pakistan is a key link in China's multi-billion-dollar One Road Project linking south and central Asia with China. China is also a key military supplier for nuclear-armed Pakistan, having supplied the country with missiles capable of carrying atomic weapons. Pakistan currently has 1,321 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10 deaths from the illness. Most of the infected people there were travelers returning from neighboring Iran, the worst-affected nation in the Middle East. Across the Middle East, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won't be able to handle a growing numbers in cases.







Children aren't at high risk for the virus, experts say. But children's hospitals are. Gaven Daniel, 17, was diagnosed with bone cancer earlier this month. Courtesy of Jared Daniel Gaven Daniel, 17, wasn't feeling well when he woke up March 18. He was scheduled to check into Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to begin treatments for an aggressive type of bone cancer, but when his mother called the care team that morning to let them know he had a fever and a cough, they told her not to make the one-hour drive from Dayton, Ohio. Instead, they instructed her to get Gaven tested locally to ensure he wasn't suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The doctors wouldn't be able to begin chemotherapy if he was infected, and they didn't want to needlessly risk exposing hospital staff members. Although initial reports suggest that most children and teens are not at high risk of dying from COVID-19, the pandemic is threatening their health in other ways. Children's hospitals are facing the same supply shortages and testing backlogs that have been hampering adult hospitals nationally. Read the full story here.







Reported cases surge in Italy as country overtakes China Italy has surpassed China in the number of confirmed infections as of Saturday, with 86,498 reported cases. Italy — the worst hit country in Europe — has the second most cases after the United States, which is leading the world with 104,837 reported. China has recorded 81,394. This comes as the number of confirmed cases around the world passed 600,000 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, with many countries only testing the most serious cases, the extent of infections is likely to be higher.







Hospitals make room for COVID-19 patients by trying to treat people at home As rapidly filling hospitals scramble to make room for coronavirus patients, a growing number of providers are experimenting with a new approach to free up beds: sending patients to receive hospital-level monitoring and care in their own homes. Maintenance workers convert a hospital room to treat coronavirus patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md. earlier this week. Win McNamee / Getty Images In Boston, Brigham and Women's Hospital is launching a program next week to send some coronavirus patients home with devices that allow doctors to monitor their oxygen level and heart rate remotely — the kind of close observation that typically requires hospitalization, Dr. David Levine, a physician and a researcher at the hospital, said. "It's going to empty our really important beds and slow the drain on personal protective equipment," he said. Read the full story here.







South Korea has more recoveries than active cases for first time For the first time since the initial coronavirus infection was recorded in South Korea, the total number of people released on full recovery has surpassed the total number of patients undergoing treatment, health officials said Saturday. "We believe this to be the result of selfless efforts made by the public, who worked to maintain disinfectant process while actively participating in the social distancing," said Kwon Joon Wook, the deputy head of Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure during a regular briefing. He stressed, however, that Koreans "must not let complacency take place" as infections are still causing deaths. As such, people should not break the strict social distancing measures until at least April 5, or else face fines or even a year-long imprisonment, he said. There are 9,478 cases recorded in South Korea and 4,811 of those cases are recovered, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention.






