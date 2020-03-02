Worried you have the coronavirus? Here's exactly what you should do
With a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus confirmed across the United States, having a sore throat or some sniffles might feel like a cause for concern. But in most cases, there is no reason to worry, experts say.
If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, there are the steps that doctors and public health officials recommend you take.
A dozen schools in Washington are closed. Others are weighing options.
A growing number of schools in western Washington state and Oregon are scrambling this week to temporarily close and sanitize classrooms.
The decision to cancel classes Monday in at least a dozen schools in the greater Seattle area indicates how essential it is for school districts to have contingency plans and could be a preview for communities across the country weighing what preventative steps to take, health experts say.
I want to reassure Londoners that although the risk of coronavirus to individuals remains low, I’m in regular contact with Public Health England to ensure we continue to monitor the impact on our city – and are working closely with key partners. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/ccG1oGIjnz
Beware coronavirus hoaxes — including those that claim to be from the WHO
Scammers have already been taking advantage of fear about the new coronavirus to bilk people out of money — and they're getting more polished.
Cybersecurity company Proofpoint found that some fake emails are using the branding of legitimate companies and organizations, including the World Health Organization, in an attempt to trick people to download malicious software.
Just like physical hygiene with the coronavirus, make sure to practice good cyber hygiene. Be careful what you click on.
Warner Bros. nixes NY premiere of animated Superman movie
Warner Bros. has canceled the planned March 16 premiere of the animated movie "Superman: Red Son" in New York, the studio said in a statement reported by pop culture news outlets.
"To help minimize risk of exposure, Warner Bros. has opted to take preventative measures" and call off the New York debut, the studio said.
Ahiza García-Hodges
2h ago / 8:52 PM UTC
SXSW doubles down on coronavirus fears, says event will go on, adds more speakers
South by Southwest, the annual media and music event in Austin, Texas, has doubled down in the face of coronavirus fears, adding speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Andrew Yang and Beto O’Rourke as other major events cancel or postpone as the epidemic spreads across America.
Featured speaker Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Sunday that he would be withdrawing, after his company enacted a ban on non-essential travel. Tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe are still set to gather in Austin in mid-March.
A Change.org petition was launched last week by Austin residents calling for the event to be canceled, citing public health fears if “hundreds of thousands of people will be traveling to Austin.” The petition has attracted around 21,000 signatures so far.
2h ago / 8:45 PM UTC
Trump: 'We will confront this challenge together'
President Trump in drug CEO meeting now says the coronavirus shows the importance of bringing manufacturing back into the United States. Says: “We will confront this challenge together. We will continue to do exactly what we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/M4vnYUjek4
Man quarantined in Nebraska describes symptoms to MSNBC
Carl Goldman — who is quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska, after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship — described his symptoms in an interview with MSNBC on Monday.
“All I have left is a dry cough that seems to get worse later in the day,” Goldman said. “You can hear my voice is still raspy. If I do a lot of exercising I do get a shortness of breath. But I only had the virus for one day of a high fever, which I got on the plane after leaving the Diamond Princess.”