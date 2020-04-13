12m ago / 6:56 AM UTC

Worshippers find new ways to celebrate Easter as coronavirus cancels gatherings

April 12, 202002:01

Tom Winter

18m ago / 6:51 AM UTC

FDNY emergency medical technician who worked 9/11 rescue dies

An emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after 9/11 has died, the department said early Monday

Gregory Hodge, 59, was a 24-year veteran of FDNY most recently working as a watch commander at the emergency management office.

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before."

The Manhattan resident began his career assigned to a station in Harlem and later worked in the Bronx. He is survived by an adult son.

13m ago / 6:56 AM UTC

Photo: Young love in Wuhan

A couple embrace near the Yangtze River in Wuhan on Sunday. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images

Reuters

16m ago / 6:52 AM UTC

Displaced Syrians wary of virus risk return to war-torn Idlib

IDLIB, Syria — Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.

About 1 million Syrians fled Idlib and its surrounding countryside in northwest Syria this past year after Russian-backed government forces stepped up a campaign to retake the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war.

Syria's northwest does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, but doctors fear the area's ravaged medical infrastructure and overflowing camps would quickly turn any outbreak into a humanitarian disaster.

12m ago / 6:57 AM UTC

How to lower your bills during the coronavirus crisis

April 12, 202002:15