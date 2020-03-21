Wuhan to allow some businesses to re-open BEIJING — While entry and exit from Wuhan remains tightly restricted, businesses such as supermarkets, convenience stores and shops selling fresh fruit, vegetables and other daily necessities can re-open. Only one person per household bearing a special pass can go out each day, with shopping time limited to two hours. Wuhan, the virus outbreak’s epicenter, reported no new or suspected cases for a third straight day. Meanwhile, Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged “efforts to stabilize and support market entities to strengthen the engines for economic recovery,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Li “stressed a stronger sense of urgency on the work and production resumption, as well as the recovery of economic and social order,” including financial assistance to small and medium-size enterprises that form a core source of employment and key links in supply chains. “Unreasonable restrictions that hinder the resumption of work” should be lifted, Li said. “With effective prevention and control measures, necessary health monitoring and emergency response forces in place, epidemic prevention and work resumption can be advanced in a synchronized way.” Among measures to help people find new jobs, the central government has launched a website that it hopes will help fill 10 million vacancies by the end of June. Share this -







U.N. officials warn of risk to 100M people in war zones The United Nations says consequences of the coronavirus could be devastating for the 100 million people living in war zones and other emergency settings. It noted many people are living in cramped conditions with little or no access to proper sanitation and basic health services. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian officials are concerned people who depend on U.N. assistance are able to keep getting life-saving help while trying to avoid "the catastrophic impact that the COVID-19 outbreak could have on them." He said U.N. humanitarian officials will be launching an appeal for funds early next week to deal with the coronavirus threat. The U.N. has already released $15 million from its emergency fund to deal with the coronavirus in vulnerable areas, and U.N.-managed funds in Afghanistan, Sudan and Jordan have also been released to scale up preparedness.







Residents in Anchorage, Alaska, told to 'hunker down' The residents of Alaska's largest city on Friday were told to "hunker down" as much as possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said the order, effective Sunday through March 31, is necessary so the health care system does not get overwhelmed, noting that the city is the medical center for the state and that "we are the only game in town for thousands of miles." Several states and cities have made similar moves as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States increases. Anchorage has four positive cases, all of them considered travel-related, and the state overall has 12, according to Alaska's health department.







California tests out strict limits on daily life Nick Nguyen noticed that, for once, the traffic didn't seem so bad in Southern California. Then he got closer to the entrance of a Costco store in San Diego. "It was over a mile long," said Nguyen, 25, who shared a video of the grocery line on Reddit. "It was insane." Though it was Friday and the weekend was approaching, not many other cars were on the road. "It's a ghost town everywhere except grocery stores right now," he said. "It doesn't feel like Friday at all." Californians, uncertain but generally calm, were hurrying to prepare for a month-long period of near-isolation after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide stay-at-home order was needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. Read the full story here.







3 Georgia inmates have virus, 3 more being observed Three Georgia inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Friday. The three, housed at Lee State Prison in Leesburg, were hospitalized Sunday and Monday after exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement. Three other prisoners at the facility had similar symptoms and were "under observation," the department said. "Measures have been taken to screen and quarantine the entire inmate population at that facility," it said. On Thursday U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called on federal prisons to release low-risk offenders so that facilities don't become hot spots for the virus, which spreads by person-to-person contact. The sheriff of Los Angeles County on Monday said he was granting early release to those with less than 30 days on their sentences.







Maker of Purell accused of 'misleading' customers GOJO, the maker of Purell hand sanitizer, is facing two class-action lawsuits accusing it of "misleading claims" that it can prevent "99.9 percent of illness-causing germs." The most recent lawsuit, filed by four people March 13 in federal court for the Northeastern District of Ohio, comes as retailers scramble to keep hand sanitizer in stock. Purell's label states the product can kill "99.9 percent of illness-causing germs. The suit claims that it's misleading because it implies "sound scientific support when none exists." GOJO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here.






