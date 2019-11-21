Yang and Gabbard take the first question about race and white supremacy The first question about race was asked, but only Yang and Gabbard got to answer. Gabbard said that it’s important for a leader to recognize racial bigotry and correct racial injustices in the country. Yang said that he would first order the DOJ to designate white supremacist violence as domestic terrorism. Share this -







Biden says he's supported by only black woman elected to the Senate. Kamala thinks otherwise Biden, during what was a rough stretch for him in the debate, said he comes "out of the black community in terms of my support," highlighting his high polling numbers among black voters. He then noted having the support of former Sen. Carol Mosley Braun, the first black woman elected to the Senate. But he instead said he was supported by the "only" black woman ever elected to the Senate. Harris certainly saw the situation differently. "Nope," she interjected, offering up a laugh at the comment.







Biden says to fix violence against women, we need to 'keep punching' at the issue Joe Biden, who has faced allegations from women who have said he made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate or unwelcome physical contact, was asked how he would push for advocacy for the MeToo movement. He responded by saying would push for a reauthorizaiton of the Violence Against Women Act and said "we have to change the culture" of how men treat women. "No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger," he said. "We have to change the culture." "We have to keep punching at it and punching at it punching at it," he added. It was an unusual choice of words for a response to a question about how to treat women. And it's not likely to suffice for women's rights groups that have looked to bring increased attention to MeToo during the campaign. Biden, in particular, has struggled with the issue. Earlier this year, Lucy Flores, a former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor, said Biden made her feel uncomfortable by smelling her hair and kissing her head at a 2014 campaign rally. In short order, several other women came forward forward with their own allegations of encounters with Biden that they said made them feel the same way.







Fact check: Is Harris' statistic on black maternal mortality correct? "Black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America," Harris said on the debate stage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes nationwide.







Booker attacks Biden, champions black voters Booker had one of the standout moments so far — going after Biden for saying earlier this week that marijuana is a gateway drug. "I thought you might have been high when you said it," Booker said, which drew huge applause from the audience. Bookers said that marijuana is already legal for privileged people and the war on drugs has targeted black and brown communities, so decriminalizing weed should be the goal. He also went after candidates on the stage like Buttigieg when it comes to connecting with black voters, and it's about creating "authentic connections" with the community and not focus groups to understand the issues that are important to them.







Buttigieg seemed to be a prime target, but he's only been attacked once tonight Pete Buttigieg surged in a recent Iowa poll, making him a prime target for scrutiny during Wednesday night's debate. But coming to the end of the debate, he's only been attacked one time.







Harris challenges Buttigieg on black support Buttigieg came into Wednesday night's debate leading the crowded Democratic field in Iowa and ranking among the top five candidates in most national polls. But, Buttigieg avoided direct criticism from other candidates on the debate stage for much of the first hour. That was until Harris suggested that the mayor's standing makes little sense when black Americans represent such a critical portion of the party's electorate. Buttigieg's support among black voters remains at or below 5 percent in most polls and black Americans face a critical set of political and social issues that will demand a president's attention. "For too long candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party," Harris said. "The question has to be: 'Where ya been, and what are you going to do?'" Hinting at his weak support with African American voters, Buttigieg said he would "welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America that do not know me." And although he has no experience of being discriminated against because of the color of his skin, Buttigieg said, "I do have the experience of being a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my rights up for debate." He said this experience "lets me know just how deep my obligation is for those whose rights are on the line."







Fact check: Is Pete Buttigieg financially worth the least of those on stage? Buttigieg claimed to have the least assets of anyone on the stage. According to Forbes' assessment, he's right. With just $100,000 in estimated assets, he's significantly less well off than billionaire Tom Steyer or even millionaire Andrew Yang.







Sanders and Biden have spoken the most tonight, Yang the least As of 10:30 p.m., Sanders and Biden are nearly tied at who's gotten the most speaking time at the debate. Yang trailed all the other candidates.






