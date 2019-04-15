Feedback

Yang leads Democratic presidential candidates in Facebook spending for past week

WASHINGTON — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang led the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in money spent on Facebook advertisements for the second week in a row.

Yang spent $154,840 on ads from April 7 to April 13, trailing only President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, which spent $161,285.

Yang spent $157,230  the previous week, the most of any presidential candidate of either party, according to Facebook’s publicly available political ad archive.

Many of Yang’s recent ads were used to promote events he was holding in cities such as Boston and Atlanta last week. The ads often mentioned Venture for America, the nonprofit Yang started.

Yang’s ads also highlighted his support for a universal basic income as a response to the threat of artificial intelligence.

Following Yang in last week’s spending was Julián Castro, former San Antonio mayor and housing secretary under President Obama, who spent $137,162. Castro's ads focused primarily on fundraising to secure a spot in the Democratic debates, saying “my spot on that stage isn’t guaranteed unless I reach 65,000 donors.”

One way candidates can qualify for the debate is if they raise money from 65,000 unique donors as well as from 200 unique donors in at least 20 states. 

Rounding out the top five Democratic spenders were Sen. Elizabeth Warren ($67,275), Marianne Williamson ($64,634), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar ($48,379).

President Trump has dominated Facebook spending this year, buying ads through both his official campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President Inc., and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint effort of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Many of Trump’s ads last week focused on themes such as the Mueller Report, the southern border wall, and the news media. There were often requests for donations with phrases such as “DONATE NOW to show you want to FINISH THE WALL!”

Facebook started the political ad archive in May 2018 to increase transparency and “to help prevent abuse, especially during elections.”

All election-related and issues ads must now be labeled with who paid for the ad. Facebook users can see how much a campaign spent on an ad and how many people saw it.

Kyle Stewart

Ben Kamisar

Inslee on immigration: 'We are not afraid of diversity'

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential hopeful and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee criticized President Trump's suggestion of sending detained immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, accusing Trump of trying to promote "bombastic chaos."

Inslee told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the plan won't work because those in sanctuary cities, which are typically Democratic-leaning areas, will be ready with open arms. 

"You can’t threaten somebody with something they aren’t afraid of and we are not afraid of diversity in the state of Washington.”

"We relish it, it is the basis of our economic and cultural success," he said, adding that the state has a long history of accepting refugees. 

Ben Kamisar

Biden and Sanders sitting atop Iowa, New Hampshire polls as Buttigieg vaults to third

WASHINGTON —Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are in first and second place respectively in two new polls of Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats, with South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg riding his newfound notoriety into third place in both states. 

In Saint Anselm University's New Hampshire poll, Biden leads with 23 percent, followed by Sanders' 16 percent and Buttigieg's 11 percent.

No other candidate hits double digits, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth place with 8.7 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke with 6.8 and 6.4 percent respectively.

In Monmouth University's Iowa poll, Biden has 27 percent support, followed by Sanders' 16 percent, Buttigieg's 9 percent and then Harris and Warren, who are tied at 7 percent. 

The polls show Biden and Sanders as the only candidates with universal name identification in both states, with Warren sporting near-perfect name identification in her neighboring state of New Hampshire. 

While Biden's favorable rating dipped almost 10 percent in New Hampshire since St. Anselm's February poll, he's still sporting the best net-favorable rating in both polls. 

Sanders is viewed favorably by two-thirds of likely voters in both the New Hampshire and Iowa polls. But he has the highest unfavorable rating, 26 percent, in the Iowa poll, and trails Warren for the highest unfavorable rating in the New Hampshire poll. 

The Vermont senator finished second behind Democrat Hillary Clinton by a razor-thin margin in the 2016 Iowa caucuses, while he won the 2016 New Hampshire primary by more than 22 points. 

Monmouth's poll also found that 49 percent of likely caucus-goers feel it's "very important" that their party's nominee supports "Medicare for All," while 31 percent feel the same way about support for the Green New Deal. 

That poll is also the third poll considered under the Democratic National Committee's debate qualifications where former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and entrepreneur Andrew Yang reached at least 1 percent. Candidates can either qualify by hitting the 1 percent mark in three qualifying polls or hitting a grassroots fundraising threshold.

But since the party will use tiebreakers to winnow down the debate participants if more than 20 candidates qualify, they are not assured to be on stage for the party's first debate in June. 

Monmouth polled 351 likely caucusgoers between April 4 and April 9 and its poll has a margin-of-error of 5.2 percent. Saint Anselm polled 326 likely voters between April 3 and April 8 and the poll has a error margin of 5.4 percent. 

Carrie Dann

How smart is the American electorate? Your answer might depend on your party

WASHINGTON — When most politicians ask for your vote, they often say something about how they put their faith in the wisdom of the American people.  

But most American voters … don’t.

A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that six-in-ten Americans say they don’t have much faith in the public to make wise decisions when it comes to politics.

That’s not exactly new. A Pew poll in March of 2018 found a similar number, and confidence in the political wisdom of the public has mostly been on the decline since the mid-1990s. The last time the survey found a majority of Americans feeling upbeat about the decision-making of their fellow voters was in January of 2007, after Democrats walloped the party of a deeply unpopular George W. Bush in the 2006 midterm elections.

But what might be most surprising is how the two parties have shifted since the 2016 election.

While Republicans and Democrats were generally aligned in their declining faith in the public’s political savvy between 1997 and March of 2016, Trump’s election prompted a skyrocketing of confidence in the public from GOP voters, who witnessed the stunning victory of their once-dismissed nominee.

Between March 2016 and March 2018, Republicans who said they had confidence in the public’s political smarts jumped from 35 percent to 54 percent.

Democrats, interestingly, didn’t see a dramatic corresponding decline in confidence over the same period of time.

The latest poll out today from Pew, though, finds that the GOP’s newfound enthusiasm for the prudence of America’s voters has waned since the 2018 midterms. In the wake of an election that gave House Democrats their biggest victory since Watergate, Republicans’ faith in their fellow voters fell back to Earth — at 43 percent.

 

Carrie Dann

Trump tweets inaccurate Fox Business graphic on his approval rating

WASHINGTON — In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump screenshotted a poll graphic from the Fox Business Network that appeared to show his “soaring approval,” with his overall approval rating — it said — at 55 percent and his approval on the economy at 58 percent.

The problem? The graphic was half wrong.  

The Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service Battleground Poll cited in the graphic did, in fact, find his approval rating on the ECONOMY at 58 percent.

But his overall approval rating in the poll was just 43 percent. His disapproval rating stands at 52 percent.

Fifty-five percent was actually Trump’s UNFAVORABLE rating in a separate question.

You can see the full Georgetown poll here.

** UPDATE: Fox Business Network issued a correction for the erroneous graphic on air after the president's tweet. 

What was said on air: "It’s been a quite start to the day for President Trump, though he did send out a tweet this morning from the Lou Dobbs show last night on Fox Business. That tweet featured a poll that was not entirely accurate, which Fox Business would like to correct.  According to a poll from Georgetown University, 58 percent of respondents approved of the president’s handling of the economy. That portion of the graphic was right. However, the graphic also showed that 55 percent of the respondents approve of the president, that number is not correct. The 55 percent number was those who have an unfavorable impression of President Trump.”

Here's the original tweet from Trump that contains the error: 

Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig

Warren and Booker impress at union conference

WASHINGTON — A pair of northeastern senators appeared to leave the strongest impression among union leaders at national conference here today at which nine declared-and-possible presidential candidates appeared.   

Interviews with union leaders from Seattle to New York City showed enthusiasm for most of the Democrats who spoke to the North American Building Trades Unions, but none more so than Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren.

Union members gave Warren, who received standing ovations for her calls to protect pensions, fight right-to-work laws, and combat the opioid crisis, credit for her longtime solidarity with organized labor.  “She’s been with us for years," said Dennis Fleming, a sprinkler-fitter from Chicago. “We do recognize all that she’s done and stood behind us.”

Booker’s impassioned remarks, covering everything from trade policy, to his college football days at Stanford drew plaudits.  “Being from the Northeast, I enjoyed hearing Cory Booker," said Michael Halpin, a national coordinator with the Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund. "But all of them were very impressive. It’s really, really early in the game."

Attendees said they were looking for candidates to specifically focus on prevailing wages, proactive labor agreements, protecting the right to organize, and anything that could advance union density across the country. 

But the slew of Democratic candidates also have challenges in winning back many of these workers who voted for President Trump in the 2016 election after years of loyalty to their party. The crowd at the conference was largely made up of white men, a demographic that has tended more and more away from Democrats, especially in industrial areas.

“It’s going to take a special niche to beat the current president," said Vance Ayres, who works as the governmental affairs director for the International Union of Elevator Constructors. "He ran on an agenda where he got elected because he wasn’t a career politician and the country is tired of politics and career politicians."

"You’re going to have to have somebody that’s dynamic enough if they’ve spent some time in politics to get elected to beat the current president," Ayres added. "You’re going to have to elect a real person."

Other 2020 Democrats who spoke at the conference include: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and  California Eric Swalwell. 

Ali Vitali

Warren brings in $6 million in first fundraising quarter

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $6 million in 2019's first quarter, her campaign announced Wednesday, helping to ease concerns that her grassroots fundraising capabilities were lagging behind her counterparts in the 2020 field.

The fundraising haul is competitive with her fellow 2020 Democratic hopefuls. But Warren stands out in the field for her decision to forego high-dollar fundraisers and donor dialing, a decision that prompted worries about her ability to fundraise competitively. 

"Grassroots donations are the only reason Elizabeth can keep setting the tone for this race with substance and determination for big structural change," her campaign manager, Roger Lau, wrote in an email sent Wednesday afternoon.

In that same email from her campaign, Lau cautions looking "at the number of grassroots donors — and donations — other candidates report" — a subtle dig at the rest of the field, and a reminder that Warren is not just talking the talk on forsaking donors or corporate PAC money, but living her principles.

Warren boasted a $28 overall donation average from 135,000 grassroots donors making more than 213,000 donations. According to the campaign, ninety-nine percent of donations were less than $200. She heads into the next phase of the 2020 race with $11.2 million cash on hand, with a large amount of that transferred over from her Senate account. 

That cash-on-hand number suggests she spent more than $5 million this cycle. 

The full accounting of candidates’ first quarter fundraising will be available by April 15, when the campaigns have to file reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Monica Alba

Trump’s Twitter account runs into controversy again

WASHINGTON — A dramatic, movie-trailer style Twitter video shared Tuesday by President Trump is the latest example of social media habits that have, at times, backfired for the White House.

The two-minute highlight reel, now disabled due to a claim of copyright infringement, featured Trump prevailing over a montage of his favorite “villains” (including Barack Obama, the Clintons, mainstream media and Hollywood stars), set to the sweeping score from Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Warner Brothers said Tuesday that the use of the score was “unauthorized.”

Neither the re-elect team nor the White House had any hand in making the video, according to two campaign officials. Instead, it was made by one of the president’s most ardent fans. “We like to share content from diehard supporters, and this is just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the president,” a campaign aide said.   

It’s not the first time Trump has shared a promotional video made by one of his online admirers. Just last week, the @realDonaldTrump tweeted a doctored video of former Vice President Joe Biden from his explanation video posted after allegations of inappropriate violation of personal space.

That video originated from a Twitter user who creates memes “in support of Donald Trump,” according to his bio. White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino had tweeted and linked to it from his personal account, prior to the president blasting it to nearly 60 million people.

Both the Biden and the 2020 videos lacked any kind of attribution or explanation of provenance when sent from the president’s profile. On other occasions, Trump has retweeted questionable and controversial content that was later linked to largely conspiratorial and white nationalist accounts.

In the hours before Tuesday’s video was disabled by Twitter, it had already been viewed 1.8 million times.

The Trump re-elect team expressed displeasure with the decision to pull the video “made by an every day American in good fun.” Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Wednesday morning: “AT&T now owns CNN and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

Trump's meetings with Kim Jong Un and Jair Bolsonaro are highlighted in the ad, as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh and presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump. Cabinet secretaries, like Wilbur Ross and recently departed Kirstjen Nielsen, even make an appearance.

But one person notably missing from the promo previewing the 2020 fight? Vice President Mike Pence. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Biden leads Harris in California

WASHINGTON —Joe Biden leads the pack of Democratic White House hopefuls in a new Qunnipiac University poll of California Democrats that puts the former vice president ahead of Oakland-born California Sen. Kamala Harris. 

Biden wins over 26 percent of California Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters in the new poll, with Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Harris close behind at 18 and 17 percent respectively. 

Sanders' lead over Harris is well within the 4.1 percent margin of error. But the poll shows how Biden and Sanders continue to have a decent hold on Democratic voters, even in a state where Harris has strong name ID. 

The new poll is also one of the first major surveys to take the temperature of Democrats responding to allegations Biden has made women uncomfortable by touching them over the years. 

Two thirds of the Democrats and Democratic-leaners say the issue is not serious, and that margin is virtually the same among female registered voters of any party identification. Younger voters or more likely to view the issue as serious, but a majority of those still do not find the issue serious. 

Click here for more on the poll, and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Sanders is releasing his latest Medicare for All bill in the Senate, with the backing of fellow 2020 Democrats like Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have co-signed the legislation.
  • Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday at a trade union conference in Washington D.C. that he will make a decision on whether to run for president "in a couple of weeks." 
  • Warren, who had previously released tax returns from 2008-2017, released her 2018 returns on Wednesday. The documents show that she and her husband had a combined income of about $900,000 and paid an effective tax rate of about 27 percent. 
Kyle Stewart

Poll: 58 percent of voters approve of President Trump's handling of the economy

WASHINGTON — Voters’ attitudes about the economy will be the driving force in the next presidential election, according to the first Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service “Battleground Poll” of the 2020 cycle.

The national bipartisan survey of registered voters, released Tuesday, found that 59 percent of voters say they are very or somewhat worried about an economic downturn. 

While President Trump’s overall unfavorable rating has remained steady at 55 percent since he announced his candidacy in 2015, 58 percent of voters approve of the job he has done on the economy.

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners said the Democratic Party will need to focus on the economy or “it will find itself in serious jeopardy for the 2020 election.”

Lake has conducted the “Battleground Poll” since 1991 with Republican pollster Ed Goeas of The Tarrance Group.

In his analysis, Goeas sees the economy as a way for Trump “to win over voters who might be put off by his sometimes abrasive personal style.”

Another key takeaway from the survey is that voters are already highly engaged, with 82 percent saying they are extremely likely to vote. But there is a deep partisan divide when it comes to whether the country is on the right track.

While 57 percent of voters overall say the country is on the wrong track, 74 percent of Republicans think the country is going in the right direction.

That's compared to 92 percent of Democrats who say the country is on the wrong track.

Gender will play a role in 2020, with men saying they'll vote Republican by a 9-point margin while women say they'll vote Democratic by an 18-point margin on a generic Congressional ballot.

This gender gap has been mainly caused by a decline in support for Republicans among married white women and white women overall. On the issue of the economy, however, President Trump still has a 58 percent approval from white women and a 63 percent approval from married white women.

The "Battleground Poll" surveyed 1,000 registered voters considered "likely" to vote in 2020 between March 31 and April 4. The margin of error is 3.1 percent. 

 

