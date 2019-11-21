Behind the scenes: Booker huddles with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) talks to @CoryBooker at the @MSNBC #DemDebate during the commercial break pic.twitter.com/Tx7Wka4UVR — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Buttigieg and Gabbard clash The two veterans sparred over judgment and inexperience after Gabbard suggested that Buttigieg wanted to use the U.S. military to fight drug cartels in Mexico, a claim he denied — calling it "outlandish." She called it careless and that she has extensive military and foreign policy experience. He then shot back by saying he might not have extensive experience in Washington but he has enough judgment that he "would not have sat down with a murderous dictator," referring to Bashar al Assad.







Stacey on the mind Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, came up twice in tonight's debate: both Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker mentioned her in the context of voter suppression. Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, was a voting rights advocate and claimed that her 2018 loss to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, by less than 2 percent was, in part, due to widespread voter suppression in the state. Just before the 2018 election, the state purged a half million voters from its lists. And no wonder. The state recently announced it would purge another 300,000 people from its voter lists — one of the voter suppression tactics Abrams claimed cost her the governorship.







Rough end of debate for Biden The last 30 minutes of Wednesday's debate did not go well for Biden It began when he said, "we have to keep punching at" misconduct toward women, like sexual harassment and violence. An odd choice of words to discuss how to treat women, and one that was met with mockery online. Then he was victim of tonight's standout moment: when Booker went after Biden for saying he would not legalize marijuana. "I thought you might have been high when you said it," Booker said, drawing huge applause from the audience. Biden clarified that he thinks the drug should be decriminalized and all criminal records related to marijuana charges should be expunged, but that he thinks more studying needs to be done on the drug's long-term impact. Then, Biden followed up by saying he comes "out of the black community in terms of my support," highlighting his high polling numbers among black voters. He then noted having the support of former Sen. Carol Mosley Braun, the first black woman elected to the Senate. But he instead said he was supported by the "only" black woman ever elected to the Senate. Harris, being evidence that statement is untrue, jumped on the error. "Nope," she interjected, laughing at the comment.







Fact check: Is Harris' statistic on black maternal mortality correct? "Black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America," Harris said on the debate stage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes nationwide.







Booker attacks Biden, champions black voters Booker had one of the standout moments so far — going after Biden for saying earlier this week that marijuana is a gateway drug. "I thought you might have been high when you said it," Booker said, which drew huge applause from the audience. Bookers said that marijuana is already legal for privileged people and the war on drugs has targeted black and brown communities, so decriminalizing weed should be the goal. He also went after candidates on the stage like Buttigieg when it comes to connecting with black voters, and it's about creating "authentic connections" with the community and not focus groups to understand the issues that are important to them.






