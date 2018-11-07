Yes, Colin Allred, winner in Texas' 32nd House District, played football

Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is projected to beat Democratic incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the Senate race in North Dakota, a reliably red state that President Donald Trump won by a 36-point margin in 2016.
The NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota on Tuesday found that about four in 10 voters said having a candidate who shared their view of government was important in their vote. About half as many (19 percent) reported that they were looking for a Senate candidate who was willing to compromise.
Among voters making a Senate choice based on a shared view of government, Cramer beat Heitkamp by a 39-point margin (69 percent to 30 percent).
This year, 276 women competed for seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, and governor’s mansions across the nation. Follow the outcomes of those races here.
Michigan voters on Tuesday approved legalized marijuana for recreational use, NBC News projected, as 58 percent of the state's residents chose "yes" on "Proposal 1," with 55.7 percent of the vote tallied.
Michigan already had a sizable medical marijuana industry, but Tuesday's vote means residents 21 and older can now consume the drug and grow up to 12 plants for personal use.
The state will also be able to issue licenses for dispensaries and other marijuana-related businesses, with taxes on the businesses projected to bring in $112 million to $275 million a year, according to estimates collected by The Detroit Free Press.
Michigan becomes the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, NBC News projects.
McCaskill swept into office with a little less than 50 percent of the vote in 2006's Democratic wave, but this year faced a tough challenger in Hawley in the state that had been trending toward Republicans.
McCaskill was the first member of Congress to endorse Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and has built a reputation for defending Democratic policies.
Hawley's win is a Republican pickup as the GOP retains control of the Senate.
After a hard-fought contest largely centered on President Donald Trump’s performance and policies, the Democratic Party will wrest control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, NBC News projected.
The Democrats built their victory with a coalition that in many respects looked very similar to the voters who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. These included voters of color, who voted for Democrats by solid margins. African Americans backed Democratic House candidates over Republican candidates by 90 percent to 9 percent, Asian Americans by 77 percent to 23 percent, and Latinos by 68 percent to 30 percent.
Other key elements of the Democrats’ coalition included urban, highly educated and secular groups of voters who have trended toward the party in recent years, including those who claim no religion (70 percent to 28 percent), those with a post-graduate degree (65 percent to 33 percent), and voters living in large cities (66 percent to 32 percent). The Democrats relied upon strong support of young voters — those under 30 supported the party by 67 percent to 31 percent, a margin that shrank, but nevertheless remained solid, among white young voters.
Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum to win the Florida governor race, with solid backing from more than eight in 10 conservatives, six in 10 white voters and 57 percent of male voters as well as 57 percent of voters age 65 and older.
DeSantis was endorsed by President Donald Trump during the primaries, and 92 percent of voters who approve of the Trump’s job performance voted for DeSantis.