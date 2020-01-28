Dershowitz responds to Warren criticism Warren doesn’t understand the law.

My former colleague, Senator Warren, claims she could not follow my carefully laid out presentation that everybody else seemed to understand. This says more about Warren than it does about me. (1 of 2) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 28, 2020 She also willfully mischaracterized what I said, claiming that I spoke about "intent." I challenge her to find that word anywhere in my presentation. I talked about the difficulty of discerning mixed motives. (2 of 3 — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 28, 2020







Sekulow compares impeaching Trump over request for Biden probe to limiting free speech Sekulow compared impeaching Trump over asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens to the limiting of free speech on college campuses. "Do we have like a Biden-free zone? Was that what this was?" Sekulow said. "That it was — it's a — you mention someone or you're concerned about a company and it's now off-limits? You can impeach a president of the United States for asking the question?" Trump asked Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats as he withheld Ukrainian aid and an official White House visit with Zelenskiy. Meanwhile, Sekulow said the impeachment amounted to a "policy difference" and "disagreement" with Trump withholding the aid. The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan government watchdog, assessed that Trump violated the Impoundment Control Act through his administration's monthslong withholding of the aid.







Romney's only vice, and other things senators are doing amid closing arguments As Tuesday's session got underway, a number of senators were tardy getting to their seats. Sens. Moran, Tm Scott, of South Carolina, and a handful of other Republicans trickled in late. One person who was seated and ready: Mitt Romney. He was drinking a glass of chocolate milk, the first senator I've seen do so. Students of Romney may know this is his only vice. Among those appearing especially engaged in their note-taking duties on the final day of defense arguments: Collins, Murkowski, Cassidy and Toomey. Lamar Alexander was reading and editing something — it wasn't one of the impeachment handouts or other documents the lawyers occasionally pass around. Lindsey Graham was largely absent. On the Democratic side, most senators appeared engaged, although Sanders seemed somewhat less so as the defense's arguments continued.







Sekulow hammers on the significance of removing a sitting president Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow, delivering the second of three presentations Tuesday by the president's legal team, seemed to appeal to Republican senators with a political argument, not a legal one. Sekulow, raising his voice and pointing his finger, hammered on the fact that senators were being asked to convict and remove a president — and in an election year. "I want to focus today, on my section, on what you're being asked to do. You are being asked to remove a duly-elected president of the United States and you're being asked to do it in an election year," Sekulow said. "In an election year," he repeated. Sekulow even mentioned the Democratic senators running for president "in this chamber right now that would rather be someplace else." "Why would you rather be someplace else? Because you're running for president, the nomination of your party. I get it," he said. Sekulow: You are being asked to remove Trump 'in an election year' Jan. 28, 2020 01:08







ANALYSIS: Philbin acknowledges limits on Trump's power One of the key arguments of the president's defense has been that it's the president, not his aides, who set foreign policy. Patrick Philbin made that case on the Senate floor to contend it's impossible for the president to execute foreign policy that is counter to that of the United States simply because he overrules what Cabinet secretaries and national security officials say is in America's interests. That is "fundamentally anti-constitutional," Philbin said. And he's right about that. The president is elected, and his assistants, no matter how high their rank are not. But Philbin had just acknowledged a truth about policy-making that is equally important and which speaks directly to the view of administration officials that releasing funds to Ukraine was in American interests. Philbin noted that the laws passed by Congress limit the president's power and he sets policies "within those constraints." One of the laws passed by Congress was a spending measure directing the president to provide aid to Ukraine on a specific timetable. Administration officials urged him to act consistent with that law, which he signed, rather than outside its constraints. The Government Accountability Office has found that the administration violated the law in withholding the funds.







Defense's closing arguments to wrap up before 'dinner time' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they expect Tuesday's session to be "several hours" with probably one quick break in the middle. Deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin started opening arguments and Jay Sekulow will be next, followed by a break, and then White House counsel Pat Cipollone will wrap up arguments, Cipollone said. "Our goal is to be finished by dinner time and well before," he said.







Romney spotted with a new beverage: chocolate milk In perhaps the most rebellious act I've ever seen him engage in; @MittRomney is drinking chocolate milk on the senate floor. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 28, 2020






