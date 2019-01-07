Your public proposal will never be as good as Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's

"Green Book" was one of the most controversial entries in the 2018 awards season. The movie, starring Viggo Mortensen as an Italian-American bouncer and Mahershala Ali as the gifted pianist he drives on tour, received mixed reviews, to put it mildly. It was dismissed by some critics as a tone-deaf and simplistic take on race relations. A.O. Scott of The New York Times, for example, called it "crude, obvious and borderline offensive." (He didn't like it, folks.)

And yet.

The Hollywood Foreign Press, the group of 90-odd journalists that puts on the Globes, seemed to love "Green Book," lavishing it with multiple nods. As the show unfolded Sunday night, the divisive film was making out pretty well. Ali, who earned an Oscar two years ago for "Moonlight," won in the best supporting actor category, and "Green Book" also took home the best screenplay prize. (It's up for best movie drama, too — but "A Star Is Born" is favored to win there.)

What gives? Well, the Hollywood Foreign Press sometimes likes to zig where the national consensus zags. And they certainly zagged with "Green Book."