'Your user agreement sucks' and other gems from Sen. Kennedy

In his relatively short time in the Senate, John Kennedy, R-La., has developed a reputation for delivering the best one-liners in the chamber. Though he had to wait four hours to question Zuckerberg Tuesday, he was ready with his quote machine. Here are the top 5 quotes from Kennedy.

1. "Your user agreement sucks."

2. "The purpose of that user agreement is to cover Facebook's rear end."

3. "I don’t want to regulate Facebook, but my God, I will."

4. "There are some impurities in the Facebook punch bowl."

5. And, he told the social network titan, "I feel like we’re not connecting."