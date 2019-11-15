Yovanovitch describes emotional toll of her ouster

Yovanovitch was asked about her reaction to learning about her abrupt ouster.

"Terrible, honestly," she said. "It’s not the way I wanted my career to end."

She also said she was "shocked" when she learned that Trump had called her "bad news."

"The color drained from my face," she said, becoming visibly emotional. "I even had a physical reaction. Even now, words kind of fail me."

She added that "it kind of felt like a vague threat" when Trump told Zelenskiy in their July call that she was "going to go through some things."