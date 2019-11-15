Yovanovitch describes the moment she was recalled Yovanovitch is re-telling the story of the late-night April 2019 phone call she received from the State Department abruptly calling her back to the U.S. During the call, Carol Perez, the director general of the Foreign Service, told Yovanovitch there was “great concern” for her safety and that she needed to return to Washington on “the next plane.” Yovanovitch had shared this story with House investigators during her closed-door testimony last month but revealed new details on Friday, including that she had just finished hosting a dinner party at her residence in Ukraine honoring an anti-corruption activist in the country who had died after being attacked with acid. Share this -







What's going on inside the White House today? Top staffers to President Donald Trump have been huddling behind closed doors in the West Wing. White House counsel Pat Cipollone, leaving the office of Hogan Gidley, declined to answer questions about whether the president's real-time tweets on Yovanovitch amounted to witness intimidation. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, leaving press secretary Stephanie Grisham's office, also did not answer questions. Despite the White House's insistence that the president "will be working hard for the American people" today, he is clearly engaged in the hearing nonetheless.







Schiff says Trump is intimidating Yovanovitch 'in real time' During the break, Schiff accused Trump of intimidating Yovanovitch "in real time," and the impeachment investigators will take that "very seriously." "What we saw today is, it wasn't enough that Ambassador Yovanovitch was smeared, it wasn't enough that she was attacked, it wasn't enough that she was recalled for no reason, at least no good reason," Schiff told reporters. "But we saw today, witness intimidation in real time by the President of the United States, once again going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously." Schiff: There was 'witness intimidation in real time' from Trump 00:24







ANALYSIS: Trump attacks on Yovanovitch show 'profound lack of understanding' It takes a profound lack of understanding of conflict areas to think an American diplomat is bad at her job because she is assigned to them. Being posted in Somalia and Ukraine is a sign that Yovanovitch is considered the best of the best. POTUS continues to bank on dumb. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) November 15, 2019







Trump campaign spokesman tweets 'what's relevant' Here’s what’s relevant about Marie Yovanovitch:



✅Both Schiff & Yovanovitch admit that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President



✅Both admit ambassadors can be dismissed at will



✅She was gone well before the Ukraine phone call & has no knowledge of it



That’s it. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 15, 2019 Share this -







Trending: Miss Universe Today's hearing is all over Twitter, accounting for many of the major trending topics. Among them, Miss Universe. The president referred to the pageant in his first call with Zelenskiy, a transcript of which was released Friday morning.






