Yovanovitch responds to Trump attacks

Schiff read out loud Trump's tweets attacking Yovanovitch and asked her to respond.

“Where I've served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better,” she said, including Ukraine where she said “there are huge challenges” but they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014.

That progress, she said, was made in part by the work of the U.S. and by her work as ambassador to Ukraine.

Schiff asked Yovanovitch how the president’s words might affect other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

“It’s very intimidating,” she said.

Schiff told Yovanovitch, “Some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”