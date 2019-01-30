Zebra unable to find shelter in cold weather dies

A zebra froze death in Indiana on Wednesday after it couldn't find shelter in subzero temperatures caused by a polar vortex hitting the country.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the animal got caught in the fence of the property where it was being kept and it was unable to get loose, NBC-affiliate station WTHR Channel 13.

The animals owners also have another zebra, a pony and a kangaroo on their property, the sheriff's office said.