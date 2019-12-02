Zelenskiy on Trump withholding aid: 'If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us' In a rare interview since the onset of the House impeachment inquiry in late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to reporters about the nearly $400 million in military aid President Donald Trump withheld from the country at the same time he was pushing for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and Democrats. "Look, I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo," Zelenskiy told Time and a handful of European publications in an interview published Monday. "That’s not my thing. … I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying." Zelenskiy also spoke about the repeated assertion from Trump and others that Ukraine is a "corrupt" country, which is part of the administration's explanation for why they had withheld the money. "When America says, for instance, that Ukraine is a corrupt country, that is the hardest of signals," Zelenskiy said. "It might seem like an easy thing to say, that combination of words: Ukraine is a corrupt country. Just to say it and that’s it. But it doesn’t end there. Everyone hears that signal. Investments, banks, stakeholders, companies, American, European, companies that have international capital in Ukraine, it’s a signal to them that says, 'Be careful, don’t invest.' Or, 'Get out of there.' This is a hard signal." "For me it’s very important for the United States, with all they can do for us, for them really to understand that we are a different country, that we are different people," he continued. "It’s not that those things don’t exist. They do. All branches of government were corrupted over many years, and we are working to clean that up. But that signal from them is very important." Share this -







Trump, lawyers won't participate in first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing The White House said Sunday it will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing on Wednesday but left open the possibility that it may take part in future proceedings. In a letter to committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., White House counsel Pat Cipollone said next week's hearing does "not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process." "We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named," Cipollone said in the letter. But Cipollone said President Donald Trump may participate if he is allowed to do so "meaningfully." Read more here.







Nadler gives Trump new impeachment deadline A top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is giving President Donald Trump until Dec. 6 to decide if he wants to call any witnesses in the impeachment proceedings. The letter from Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., asks the president what "specific privileges" in the House Rules he would like to exercise, namely his ability to call witnesses to defend himself. The president and Republicans have been arguing that the impeachment inquiry is a sham process and that the president has not had the ability to defend himself. Nadler had earlier this week given the president a previous deadline of Dec. 1 to determine if he wanted his counsel to participate to cross-examine witnesses in the hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. The president hasn't yet responded on if he will send counsel. Next week marks the new phase of the impeachment inquiry as it transitions from the fact-finding investigation by the Intelligence Committee to the explanatory phase by the Judiciary Committee. Witnesses in Wednesday's hearing are expected to be constitutional scholars to help explain what impeachment is.







DOJ inspector general draft report says FBI didn't spy on Trump campaign WASHINGTON — A draft copy of a report compiled by the Department of Justice inspector general concludes that the FBI didn't spy on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, a person familiar with the document confirmed to NBC News. The information from the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is expected to be included in the final report that's due on Dec. 9, according to The New York Times. The Times first reported Wednesday that the report is expected to say that the DOJ watchdog found no evidence that the FBI tried to place informants or undercover agents inside Trump's campaign. Trump and his allies have long claimed that his 2016 campaign was spied on. Attorney General William Barr told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee in April that he thought "spying did occur" by the federal government on Trump's campaign. More here.







Giuliani calls Trump to tell him he was joking about having an 'insurance policy' President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called the president this week to reassure him that he had been joking when he told media outlets he had "insurance" if Trump turned on him in the Ukraine scandal, Giuliani's lawyer said on Wednesday. The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani "at my insistence" had called Trump "within the last day" to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an "insurance policy, if thrown under the bus." "He shouldn't joke, he is not a funny guy. I told him, 'Ten thousand comedians are out of work, and you make a joke. It doesn't work that way,'" Costello told Reuters. Giuliani has already said that he was being sarcastic when he made the comments. Trump, too, has brushed them off, telling reporters in the Oval Office this week that "Rudy is a great guy." The White House declined to comment on Costello's remarks. Read the full story.






