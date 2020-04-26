The Zoom shiva: Jewish funerals and mourning in the age of coronavirus
Jacquelyn Bell had to say goodbye to her mother, JoAnn, over the phone.
Joann, who was 73, battled multiple sclerosis most of her adult life, and survived three strokes and bouts of pneumonia. Bell always joked her mom had nine lives. But on March 30, JoAnn died of COVID-19 in a Michigan hospital.
As the U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, families are being forced to navigate grief in isolation. For Jewish families like Bell’s, coronavirus has also upended a highly structured process of mourning and burial. Jewish families and clergy are trying to find ways to uphold tradition while keeping loved ones safe.
Per Jewish religious law, burial is supposed to happen within 48 hours of death. The funeral service that follows is conducted by a rabbi or cantor and concludes with the shoveling of dirt into the grave by the deceased's loved ones.
Governors urge Trump to keep briefings 'fact-based' after disinfectant comments
Governors on Sunday reacted to comments President Donald Trump made last week musing whether injecting disinfectants into the body could cure COVID-19.
"I think it's critical that the president of the United States, when people are really scared and in the middle of this worldwide pandemic, that in these press conferences that we really get the facts out there," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CBS' "Face The Nation." "And unfortunately, some of the messaging has not been great."
On "This Week," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said, "when the person with most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think about disinfectants, whether it was serious or not, people listen."
Even as a new round of billion-dollar relief hits Main Street this week, some small business owners fear the money still isn't enough — and comes attached with so many strings that it won't help their long-term survival.
But for these federally backed loans to be forgiven, recipients must within eight weeks spend 75 percent of funds on payroll to employees who were on the books as the pandemic broke out. The remaining money can be spent on rent, utilities, employee healthcare benefits and mortgage payments.
An Arkansas family adopted their 2-year-old son via a video conferencing service after courts moved hearings online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wieneke family, who resides in Fort Smith, Arkansas, first took in 2-year-old Jaden as a foster child in May 2019. When he was put up for adoption in February, the family jumped at the opportunity to make Jaden a permanent part of their family.
New York added another 367 people to the coronavirus death for a total of 16,966, not including presumptive deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.
The 367 deaths is a steep drop from the 437 daily deaths reported on Saturday. Cuomo says the amount of new people who have been hospitalized with the virus, another key metric, has also fallen to just above 1,000.
He says the reopening plan is for construction and manufacturing business with low risk of spread to open first. Then, in a second phase businesses that are more essential with lower risk will reopen and he says he's asking businesses for ideas on this. Between each phase there will be a two week pause to monitor the effects of those openings.
But Cuomo added a caveat, saying there will be no attractions or openings that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.
Allan Smith
3h ago / 4:32 PM UTC
'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible': Governors slam McConnell over bankruptcy comments
Governors on Sunday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for saying this week he would prefer states to be able to declare bankruptcy rather than provide hundreds of billions in relief as state and local government revenue dries up.
On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McConnell's suggestion "outrageous" and "incredibly dangerous." She doesn't "think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him."
Also on "This Week," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and co-chair of the National Governors Association, said he thought McConnell "probably would regret making that comment the other day."
Brad Pitt hosted the second stay-at-home edition of "Saturday Night Live" in as many weeks, taking the opportunity to play Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation's most prominent voices on the pandemic.
The show opened with Pitt's Fauci as he interprets President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the science of COVID-19. Regarding the president's claim that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed relatively soon, he says:
"Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast."
Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted to violating Louisiana's mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services.
Joseph Long, Spell’s attorney, told NBC News in a statement that Spell lived 50 yards from his church, which still planned to host services Sunday. Long characterized the judge’s order as forcing Spell to stop “preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to his congregation.”