Zuckerberg publishes op-ed in The Washington Post ahead of Sandberg testimony

There's a growing messages from the tech industry — we're all in this together.

That's the conclusion from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, published in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Tuesday night.

It takes a while to get there, as Zuckerberg spends almost all of the op-ed recounting the many steps Facebook is taking to prevent foreign manipulation, but the prospect of increased cooperation between tech companies and with the U.S. government has recently emerged as a recurring call from people in the tech industry.

"But companies such as Facebook face sophisticated, well-funded adversaries who are getting smarter over time, too," Zuckerberg wrote. "It’s an arms race, and it will take the combined forces of the U.S. private and public sectors to protect America’s democracy from outside interference."

Facebook was one of many companies that met in late August to discuss election cybersecurity, a meeting that was reportedly called in part to help build relationships between companies.

Facebook is doing its part. The company offered NBC News a look inside its "war room," in which the company is coordinating its real-time responses to nefarious activity.