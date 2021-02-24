IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Climate in Crisis

Top stories about climate change and the global environment.

Coronavirus effect

THINK on Climate Change

NBC News Now Climate Special

39:27

Planet 2020: Fires and floods force climate change to the forefront

00:59

2020: The year of extreme weather

03:09

On the issues: Trump and Biden on climate change

04:33

What it takes to rebuild after devastating wildfires 

03:34

How the Maldives is combating waste management

02:54

Young activists lead the fight for climate reform

Climate in Crisis

Is fungus the answer to climate change? Student who grew a mushroom canoe says yes.

Environment

Lemongrass in cows' diets? Scientists frantic for solutions to skyrocketing methane emissions

Environment

Uncharted territory: Carbon dioxide expected to peak at levels last seen during Pliocene Epoch

Science News

A climate-sensitive bird hints at global warming's lasting impact

Climate in Crisis

Two giant icebergs broke off Antarctica. Here's what that means for the continent's health.

Environment

Antarctica's ozone hole has company: A rare hole over the Arctic

Data Graphics

Scientists split on how climate change has affected hurricanes

03:21

Climate change in Colorado: How warmer seasons are changing the state

02:42

Inside look at efforts to save America’s sea turtles

06:07

How climate change is impacting immigration from Central America

02:16

What’s killing coral in the Florida Keys?

02:48

On the ground in Greenland and face to face with the reality of climate change

37:07

SPECIAL REPORT: Al Roker presents 'Climate in Crisis'

01:51

Climate change: How did we get here?

02:31

A Virginia island, population 500, is sinking into into the Chesapeake Bay

03:53

Lester Holt journeys to Alaska, where glaciers are melting and 90 degrees now makes the forecast

'Green revolutionaries': How Sweden built a generation of Greta Thunbergs

04:48

How dogsledding is impacted by warmer Arctic winters

02:43

The polar bears next door: How rising temps affect Arctic communities

02:48

Climate in Crisis: The changing sport of dog sledding

05:28

Heat blob, warming Pacific Ocean strain commercial seafood industry

07:51

Deregulated natural gas flaring impacting Texas

08:32

Environmental conditions plaguing communities of color

06:59

How the opioid ruling could help sue big oil companies

06:03

Why climate change is a national security issue

05:45

Scientists chart troubling signs of Greenland climate change

06:10

Author: Saving the planet means changing how we eat

04:19

New book sheds light on society's unseen environmental impact

Disappearing beaches

Climate change could wipe out half of the world's sandy shorelines

underwater ecosystems

Earth's coral reefs could be gone by 2100, research finds

Climate in Crisis

As sea levels rise, Venice fights to stay above the waterline

Climate in Crisis

Climate change models predicted ocean currents would speed up — but not this soon

U.S. news

Northern California's undersea kelp forests decimated by purple sea urchins