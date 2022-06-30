The state of abortion rights has been upended by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

With the end of nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, more than a half-dozen states have rushed to ban the procedure completely, while others have imposed new restrictions. And, so far, more bans are scheduled to go into effect in the coming weeks.

These bans have kicked off a wave of lawsuits in several states, including Utah and Louisiana, where legal challenges have stalled enforcement.

NBC News is tracking the status of state-level abortion laws and restrictions across the country, as well as exceptions in places where bans are in effect. This map will be updated periodically.