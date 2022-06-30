IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Abortion law tracker: See where the procedure is currently legal, banned, or restricted in the U.S.

NBC News is tracking the status of state-level abortion laws and restrictions across the country, as well as exceptions in places where bans are in effect.
Maria Rago protests for abortion rights at the Utah State Capitol on June 24 in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer / AP
By Danica Jefferies, JoElla Carman and Nigel Chiwaya

The state of abortion rights has been upended by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

With the end of nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, more than a half-dozen states have rushed to ban the procedure completely, while others have imposed new restrictions. And, so far, more bans are scheduled to go into effect in the coming weeks. 

These bans have kicked off a wave of lawsuits in several states, including Utah and Louisiana, where legal challenges have stalled enforcement. 

Joe Murphy contributed.