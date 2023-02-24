Absentee owners are crowding the housing market, data shows

“[Absentee owners] have cash, they have knowledge, they’re not as concerned about what the home looks like if they’re not living in it,” said Tiffiney Graham, a realtor with Keller Williams River Cities in Columbus, Georgia.

Cash offers are typically a calling card of wealthy, seasoned buyers, experts say, often overlapping with investor and second-home buyer presence.

“We have some stat in our reports that 75% of all investor purchases are done with cash,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, a senior economist at Redfin.

Ryan Pavlich, a marketing analyst in San Antonio, spent 18 months trying to buy a house beginning in 2018. Pavlich, 29, said he placed offers on nine homes, including a three-bedroom starter home with a new fence that he offered $5,000 above asking price.

He was beaten on all of them.

“Each time we lost out, the common denominator was cash,” Pavlich said.

In each of the nine metro areas NBC News analyzed – Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, San Antonio and Seattle – a larger share of cash sales went to absentee owners. In San Antonio, 82% of absentee purchases have been made in cash since 2018, compared to 52% of owner-occupied sales.