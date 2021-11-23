Air travel is back this holiday season.

Approximately 2.1 million passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Monday, according to data from the agency, marking the fifth straight day the nation’s airports have seen more than 2 million travelers. The streak is just the second time the nation’s had five straight days of 2 million passengers since the coronavirus pandemic sent air traffic numbers spiraling in early 2020. The other time such numbers were seen was between July 29-Aug. 2.

In another sign that Americans are ready to fly again, on Nov. 19, 2.3 million passengers passed through TSA security checkpoints, the most since the pandemic arrived in the United States.

Expect an even bigger rush to airports in the coming days, as travel experts anticipate holiday travel numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels this season.