The Data Point: Americans are again flying in record numbers this holiday season

People are flying more now than they have since the start of the pandemic.
Travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Nov. 20, 2021.Christopher Lee / The New York Times via Redux
By Nigel Chiwaya

Air travel is back this holiday season.

Approximately 2.1 million passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Monday, according to data from the agency, marking the fifth straight day the nation’s airports have seen more than 2 million travelers. The streak is just the second time the nation’s had five straight days of 2 million passengers since the coronavirus pandemic sent air traffic numbers spiraling in early 2020. The other time  such numbers were seen was between July 29-Aug. 2.

In another sign that Americans are ready to fly again, on Nov. 19, 2.3 million passengers passed through TSA security checkpoints, the most since the pandemic arrived in the United States.

Expect an even bigger rush to airports in the coming days, as travel experts anticipate holiday travel numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels this season.

