Vivek Ramaswamy made himself the focal point during the first GOP debate in August. Will the same thing happen tonight in California?

Last time, Ramaswamy delivered and received the most attacks, introducing himself to a national audience by getting into heated exchanges with former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy’s campaign has hinted that he might mix it up again, and Haley, who has experienced a bump in polls following the August debate, also expects to be a frequent target.

And then there’s former President Donald Trump, the polling front-runner by a wide margin who once again won’t be on the debate stage. Christie, Haley and Pence all attacked Trump at the first debate. With Trump so far ahead in the polls, will the candidates focus on him once more?

NBC News will be tracking every attack, barb and criticism exchanged tonight at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The graphic below will update automatically throughout the two-hour debate