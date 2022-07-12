The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are just a preview of the impressive capabilities of NASA’s $10-billion, next-generation observatory. Billed as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, which launched into orbit in 1990, Webb was designed to peer deeper into space than ever before, with powerful instruments that can capture previously undetectable details in the cosmos.

Here’s how the Webb telescope stacks up to its famous predecessor.

CARINA NEBULA

The Carina Nebula is an active star-forming region located roughly 7,600 light-years away in the constellation Carina. Hubble’s view of the stellar nursery was already stunning, but Webb’s infrared cameras are able to pierce through cosmic dust, revealing previously invisible areas where new stars are being born.