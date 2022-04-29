IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Covid collections: Share a photo or image with NBC News

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Share what they meant to you with an image.
Image: More than 80 health care workers, leaders and other hospital staff will gather in front of Providence Mission Hospital's main entrance Wednesday for a moment of somber reflection and to share words of optimism in hopes for a brighter future.
Deanne Veleas, RN, left, releases a dove and Deanne Niedziela, RN, right, holds a sign with the words "responsive" written on it at Providence Mission Hospital - Mission Viejo, in Mission Viejo, Calif., on March 16, 2022.Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file
By NBC News

One million people. One million lost stories.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 1 million people in the United States since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 — a toll that has far exceeded early government estimates.

Left behind are the hundreds of thousands of Americans left to grieve, including the more than 200,000 children who have lost a parent or caregiver to Covid.

NBC News is creating a collection of images that represent those we've lost to the virus. We invite you to share a photo of a loved one — of a book they loved, a text message, a park you visited together, the last present they opened, or anything that represents a memory of the time you shared.

Use the form below to upload your image and enter your information.

