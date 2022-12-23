Three years into the Covid pandemic, hundreds of people are still dying of the disease every day.

NBC News is tracking the latest Covid death totals with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and county governments. These graphics will be updated every Friday.

Covid deaths have leveled out below 500 deaths a day since the omicron wave subsided in early 2022. However, the tally of deaths has yet to approach the July 2021 low, when an average of fewer than 200 deaths a day were recorded.

See the latest data on Covid hospitalizations and vaccinations, and follow all of NBC News’ Covid coverage.