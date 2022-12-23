IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Covid hospitalizations: See the latest trend and current count

The weight of the pandemic can be measured in the count of hospital beds filled with Covid-positive patients.
By Joe Murphy

The rates of Covid-19 in U.S. hospitals, both in patients admitted because of the disease and those who tested positive after being admitted, indicate the severity of a Covid wave in the country.

NBC News is tracking Covid hospitalizations with data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This article will be updated daily.

Measuring stress levels at hospital intensive care units can help hospitals plan and manage their surge capacity. The stress level is based on the share of ICU hospital beds used by Covid patients. Low-stress hospitals have less than 10% of critical care beds occupied by Covid patients, while high-stress hospitals have from 30% to 59%.

