The House speaker election, in three charts

It’s been more than 200 years since a speaker election went this many rounds.
Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep.-elect Garrett Graves, R-La., listen to the vote in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Joe Murphy and JoElla Carman

Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position.

Of the more than 50 speakers of the House, 15 have been in McCarthy’s situation: needing multiple elections to win the gavel.

McCarthy needs a simple majority to win. But that has become harder to get in recent years, as more closely divided Houses have left the majority party with fewer votes to spare.

This year’s speaker elections have seen a number of protest votes, like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voting for former President Donald Trump. Protest votes have become more common in recent years.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.

JoElla Carman

JoElla Carman is the Data Graphics Interactive Visual Designer for NBC News Digital.