Chart of the day: Amtrak’s officially getting a massive cash boost

Amtrak’s payday is on its way.

The $66 billion allocated to Amtrak as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is more than all the federal funding the passenger railroad company has received since it began operations five decades ago.

Amtrak’s budget is funded by revenue from tickets, alongside dollars from federal and state allocations.

This chart shows the $66 billion in infrastructure money, which will be distributed over the coming five years, and how it compares to the federal funding in Amtrak’s past. The $13.2 billion projected to be distributed in 2022 would be more than 10 times the average yearly funding Amtrak has received.

About a third of the money from the act will go to the company’s Northeast Corridor, home to its busiest and most profitable routes. Amtrak’s leadership says the money will also be spent on possible service expansion, but some experts are skeptical that sustainable improvements will be possible given the high cost of building and maintaining rail transit.

“The price tag has become so high on some of these projects,” said Hani Mahmassani, director of the Northwestern University Transportation Center. “There are so many high-ticket items in there, in terms of bridges and tunnels and so on that you’re just not getting the bang for the buck.”