How the government protects bank accounts, in three charts

When the federal government announced it would guarantee all accounts at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank after they became the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, it relied on a system put in place almost a century ago.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or the FDIC, has guaranteed deposits — up to certain thresholds — at American banks since the early days of the New Deal in 1933. The agency’s operations are designed to reassure depositors that their money is safe in the nation’s banking system.

The insurance program also limits the risk of a contagion effect by helping to prevent one bank’s failure from turning into a financial panic that jeopardizes others. While SVB’s collapse last Friday put depositors and investors on edge, threatening the stability of some other lenders as well, the country’s broader banking system so far remains rattled but intact.

“Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers in testimony Thursday.

Here’s how the FDIC’s insurance system, and the fund that supports it, are set up to operate: