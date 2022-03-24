Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Lawmakers across the country are proposing temporary suspensions of state gas taxes to alleviate the pain at the pump from recent soaring gas prices, and drivers in some states could see substantial savings.

More than 20 states as of Wednesday have introduced legislation that would create a “gas holiday” — a temporary pause in gas taxes — or temporarily reduce the tax rate, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Drivers could save an average of $4 each time they fill their gas tanks as a result of these pauses, an NBC News analysis of the state proposals shows.

Connecticut lawmakers voted to suspend their state’s gas tax Wednesday, joining Georgia and Maryland, which enacted similar measures last Friday. Lawmakers from New Jersey and Maine have announced plans to introduce similar legislation.

The temporary savings from the proposals could save around $6.64 on gas for a compact car in California, which taxes about 68 cents a gallon, when factoring in all taxes. In Maryland, which paused its 36 cents-per-gallon gas tax, you could save as much as $13 at the pump for a truck.

Enter your state below to see how big your estimated savings could be.

The loss of revenue could leave gaps in state budgets, but the price reductions have drawn support from lawmakers from both parties as the average price of gas has soared to around $4.24 a gallon, according to AAA, formerly the American Automobile Association.